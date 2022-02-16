Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Union Pacific Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : and Lone Star College Train Truck-Driving Students with Simulated Rail Crossings

02/16/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first time a truck-driving student at Lone Star College in Houston, Texas, encounters a railroad crossing will be on a training course and not a public highway thanks to a real-world project that received a big assist from Union Pacific Railroad.

Subscribe to Inside Track

Union Pacific supplied the signs, the expertise, and the full-throttled support for the construction of two simulated railroad crossings at the Lone Star College Transportation and Global Logistics Technology Center, which opened on June 3, 2020.

Approximately 94% of all rail-related fatalities and injuries occur at railroad crossings or due to trespassing. Nearly all are preventable.

"We are proud to add this partnership to our successful truck driving training. We hope this addition to our well-respected truck driving program prevents accidents and saves lives for future students," said Linda L. Head, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor at Lone Star College.

The project was a golden opportunity for Union Pacific to pay its expertise and knowledge forward, helping educate a new generation of drivers about railroad crossing safety, said Andrey Drozdov, general manager of transportation in the Houston area.

"Union Pacific was honored to be a part of this project - one that will send commercial drivers out on the road with the real-world experience needed to safely approach and cross railroad tracks," said Drozdov.

The railroad crossings - one for training, one for testing - formally opened for business Feb. 15 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by college and railroad officials, including Head and Drozdov.

Union Pacific got involved with the project after Lone Star College contacted Buck Russel, senior supervisor-Public Safety for Union Pacific. "They reached out to discuss how we could partner on railroad safety, and we threw several things around and landed on the simulated railroad crossing," said Russel.

Union Pacific supplied several sets of signs, including Emergency Notification Systems' signs with fake crossing and emergency contact numbers. But the biggest contribution from the railroad was information.

Erik Lewis, manager of public projects-Engineering, helped install the signs and provided guidance on the pavement markings, as well as the dimensions of the simulated railroad crossing.

"This is a big win for all of us - for railroaders and truckers alike who live and work safely every single day," said Lewis.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 19:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
01:56pUNION PACIFIC : and Lone Start College Train Truck-Driving Students with Simulated Rail Cr..
PU
08:01aUnion Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Con..
PR
02/15UNION PACIFIC : Progress and Challenges Highlight Union Pacific's Diversity Efforts
PU
02/14UNION PACIFIC CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10UNION PACIFIC : Releases First ‘We Are One' Human Capital Report - Form 8-K
PU
02/10UNION PACIFIC CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/10Union Pacific Releases First 'We Are One' Human Capital Report
PR
02/08UNION PACIFIC : Behind-the-Scenes Master Technician Keeps Safety Reporting on Target at Un..
PU
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Union Pacific Corporation Presents at Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics ..
CI
02/07Union Pacific Corporation Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend and Announces New Share ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 599 M - -
Net income 2022 7 232 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,04x
EV / Sales 2023 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 29 905
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 249,32 $
Average target price 268,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relations
Andrew Hill Card Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.72%158 792
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.77%87 592
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.04%68 308
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-8.55%66 076
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-17.11%11 634
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-10.14%9 088