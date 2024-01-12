Jan 12 (Reuters) -

Union Pacific said on Friday a delay in shipments is expected to continue in the states impacted by heavy snow and severe thunderstorms as road closures were disrupting its ability to transport crews to operate trains.

The railroad operator said its engineering crews are working to restore operations throughout its network and delays are likely until the weather conditions improve.

The company said on Tuesday it expects a 24- to 48-hour delay in shipments along its network in the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

Airlines across the U.S. on Friday, canceled over 1600 flights caused by a massive storm, which led to power disruptions in 12 states. (Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)