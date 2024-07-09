July 9 (Reuters) - Union Pacific said on Tuesday it has mostly resumed operations impacted due to Hurricane Beryl in Texas but expects some disruptions till commercial power and road accessibility are fully restored.

"All impacted track segments, with the exception of the Galveston area have been quickly restored to service," the railroad operator said.

The storm

weakened

from a hurricane after pounding coastal town of Matagorda in the state of Texas with dangerous surges and heavy showers before moving away to Houston city.

Operations have resumed between Angleton and Brownsville cities in the state, though water covers the rails in areas near Virginia Point and Galveston Island, according to Union Pacific.

Customers with rail shipments moving through the impacted area should anticipate some delays, the company said.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)