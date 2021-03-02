Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Union Pacific Corporation    UNP

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Union Pacific : UP Operating Teams Battle through Polar Vortex

03/02/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a polar vortex struck the country in late February, Union Pacific employees braved the elements to do what they always do: Keep America moving.

Subscribe to Inside Track

As a polar vortex struck the country in late February, Union Pacific employees braved the elements to do what they always do: Keep America moving.

Chicago-area operations focused on significant snow removal, and additional heavy snowfall in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, areas, as well as icing in eastern Texas and northern Louisiana, further impacted operations. At one point, more than 400 locations across the UP network were without power and over 20% of active trains were holding for at least four hours.

Daryl Cauffman, manager-Mechanical Maintenance, Transportation, spent a few days with Car Inspectors Mischel Schrader and Sean Hines in Grand Island, Nebraska, as they dealt with trains' air issues, traction motors and set outs on the main line to help conductors.

'They do it all - they wear a lot of hats for the railroad and they're a very integral part of who we are,' Cauffman said.

For Cauffman, it was a reminder of just how much Schrader, Hines and all employees are doing to keep trains going day in and day out.

'They're like the firefighters of the main line,' he said. 'These guys are on call 24 hours a day, and they do what it takes to get things moving. They're the fix-alls; without them, and those in their role, our system would not be nearly as fluid as it is - especially during these conditions.'

Snow drifted over tracks throughout the network including this stretch located in UP's Northern Region.

Through this work, safety is the No. 1 priority.

Kevin Andersen, senior director-Safety, saw this firsthand in Council Bluffs, Iowa, while observing Yardmaster Nick Zeimet and his interactions with his crews. Zeimet kept camaraderie and safety at the forefront amid the wind chills of 30 degrees below zero.

'It really was his leadership that I believe was the reason they all stayed safe, efficient and had no incidents at all,' Andersen said.

Zeimet made it a priority to keep his employees hydrated, rested and in good spirits by giving everyone much needed breaks.

While Andersen said it was valuable to see the yardmaster take initiative in his leadership, it was even more important to see the response from his crew who faced every challenge with a positive outlook.

'He remained positive and took care of his guys, and you could see that his crew was in good spirits and they were all going above and beyond for him,' he said. 'When they were faced with challenges, their mentality was to work together. They all came together and really worked as one unit under his leadership.'

From salting sidewalks to distributing hot cocoa, to fixing broken pipes to providing hats and gloves, field employees did their part to show they cared - especially in the Southern Region where these conditions are rare.

Locomotive Engineer Michael Byars, a 26-year UP veteran out of San Antonio, Texas, saw countless acts of caring from individuals he knows will stick with these employees. Crews faced the challenges at work and at home as many families also experienced no electricity or water.

Byars said that's what makes it more essential to put in the extra effort.

'It's important they're being shown they're cared for and cared about,' he said. 'They have to leave loved ones in extremely difficult conditions - it's valuable to them to have support at work.'

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
05:58pUNION PACIFIC  : UP Operating Teams Battle through Polar Vortex
PU
09:11aUNION PACIFIC CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24UNION PACIFIC  : Smith Carried On Family's Railroad Heritage over Past 50 Years
PU
02/24North American Rail Traffic Fell 17.1% in Week Ended Feb. 20
DJ
02/24UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION  : CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Raymond James 42..
AQ
02/23UNION PACIFIC  : Generous Spirit Is Hallmark of McMullen's 50 Years on Railroad
PU
02/23DUKE REALTY  : Acquisitions planned developments add nearly 1.1m sf to northern ..
AQ
02/22UNION PACIFIC  : Judge says railroad talks should be included in lawsuits
AQ
02/22UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION  : CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Raymond James 42..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 982 M - -
Net income 2021 6 305 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,99x
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 30 960
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 227,39 $
Last Close Price 209,18 $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-1.09%140 115
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.19%79 429
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION8.51%64 950
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.79%49 171
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN4.02%19 635
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-3.22%12 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ