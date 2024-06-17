The ‘Heartland of America Tour’ will be Big Boy’s second tour of 2024

Union Pacific announced today that its legendary steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 will embark on a second tour this year, with a trip planned this fall in middle America, including Chicago and Houston.

Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 - World's Largest Operating Steam Locomotive (Photo: Business Wire)

The “Heartland of America Tour” will start Aug. 29 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and include nine additional states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. The eight-week tour concludes in late October.

Big Boy will make several whistle-stops in communities along its route and hold display days for the public and Union Pacific employees to enjoy the locomotive:

Sept. 8: Rochelle, Illinois (Chicago metro area)

Oct. 6: Houston, Texas

Oct. 10-11: Ft. Worth, Texas

Additional route details and approximate times for whistle-stops will be shared closer to the tour.

In all, Big Boy No. 4014 will have visited 14 states in 2024, including five states during its summer “Westward Bound Tour” from Wyoming to California.

Big Boy is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive. Twenty-five were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation. Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25 feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing this mammoth machine. That means never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

