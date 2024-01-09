Jan 9 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp said on Tuesday that its rail network has been impacted by heavy snow, blizzard conditions, ice and power outages through the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
