Union Pacific Corporation specializes in railway transportation of merchandise. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - merchandise transportation (93.1%): rail transport of industrial products (35.4% of net sales), rail transport of agricultural products, food products, fertilizers and coal (32.6%), intermodal transport and rail transport of vehicles (32%); - other (6.9%). At the end of 2021, the group had the largest railroad network in North America (83,611 km serving 23 States) and a fleet of 7,338 locomotives, 56,379 freight cars and 49,536 containers.

