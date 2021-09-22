Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Union Pacific Corporation
  News
  Summary
    UNP   US9078181081

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

(UNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Welcoming to All: Inclusive Community Build Playground Opening Soon in North Platte

09/22/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Union Pacific employees in North Platte, Nebraska, dug deep - literally - to prepare a site in Centennial Park for a new Community Build Playground, funded in part with a $10,000 grant from Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program.

A mock-up rendering of the playground, once completed.

The playground will welcome children of all abilities as they run, roll, swing or slide along equipment designed for inclusive play. The previous community playground was coated in pea gravel preventing children using wheelchairs from fully engaging with fellow classmates. Now those barriers are gone -- the new playground is covered with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant rubber-matting and was redesigned to better meet neighborhood needs.

"It felt so good to be a part of this huge community effort," said Christine Marshall, a Union Pacific Mechanical employee from North Platte, Nebraska. "We worked side-by-side with local leaders to complete a project that will serve the community for years to come."

On the first day of construction, Union Pacific provided personal protective equipment, water and lunch from local food-truck vendors to help volunteers maintain high-energy levels as they tackled construction tasks.

Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program awards grants to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, funding priority local causes that highlight: Safety, Workforce Development and Community Spaces. Community Spaces grant recipients create diverse and inclusive destinations where families, businesses and visitors want to be.

Jarod Cole, senior manager-System Locomotive Facility, Mechanical, adds finishing touches to the playground.

The Community Build Playground in Centennial Park is scheduled to open for play in late September.

Disclaimer

UP - Union Pacific Corporation published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 19:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 539 M - -
Net income 2021 6 552 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 29 910
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Union Pacific Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 196,61 $
Average target price 244,69 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance M. Fritz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer L. Hamann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rahul Jalali Chief Information Officer
Eric J. Gehringer Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Moore CAO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Relation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.97%128 214
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY5.48%81 546
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION1.66%59 086
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-4.93%43 102
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN33.11%24 523
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-7.51%11 518