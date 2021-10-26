اجتماع مجلس الإدارة
Reference: UPP/CS/JK/2021-048
UPP/CS/JK/2021-048
:ﻊﺟﺮﻤﻟا
Date: 26 October 2021
2021 ﺮﺑﻮﺘﻛأ 26 :ﺦﻳرﺎﺘﻟا
Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal
مﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا لﺎﻛﺮﺴﻟا ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟاﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟا
Chief Executive Officer
يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟا
Dubai Financial Market
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﻲﺑد قﻮﺳ
Dubai, UAE
ةﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟا ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا ،ﻲﺑد
Dear Mr. Al Serkal,
،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
Subject:
Union Properties PJSC Board of
دﺎﺤﺗﻹا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ عﺎﻤﺘﺟإ :عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا
Directors Meeting
(ع.م.ش) ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا
With reference to the subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Union Properties PJSC will hold its meeting on Monday 08
th November 2021 at 5:00 PM, to discuss the following:
ﺔﻃﺎﺣﻹﺎﺑ ﻞﻀﻔﺘﻟا ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،هﻼﻋأ عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ع.م.ش ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا دﺎﺤﺗﻻا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ نأ ﺮﺒﻤﻓﻮﻧ
08 ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻹا مﻮﻳ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟا ﺪﻘﻌﻴﺳ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟذو ،ﹰءﺎﺴﻣ 5:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ 2021 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟا
1.
Routine matters
ﺔﻴﻨﻴﺗور رﻮﻣأ
.
1
2.
Any other matters
لﺎﻤﻋأ ﻦﻣ ﺪﺠﺘﺴﻳ ﺎﻣ
.2
Yours faithfully,
،،ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺘﻟاو ماﺮﺘﺣﻹا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘﺑ اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو
For Union Properties PJSC
ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا دﺎﺤﺗﻻا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻋ
Asem Al Jazzazi
يزاﺰﺠﻟا ﻢﺻﺎﻋ
Company Secretary
ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣأ
Cc: Securities and Commodities Authority
ﻊﻠﺴﻟاو ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺌﻴﻫ
:ﻰﻟإ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ
Disclaimer
Union Properties PJSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:15:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Sales 2021
435 M
118 M
118 M
Net income 2021
175 M
47,6 M
47,6 M
Net Debt 2021
1 677 M
457 M
457 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 124 M
306 M
306 M
EV / Sales 2021
6,44x
EV / Sales 2022
5,37x
Nbr of Employees
9 110
Free-Float
90,3%
Chart UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,27 AED
Average target price
0,42 AED
Spread / Average Target
55,6%