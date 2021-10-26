Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPP   AEU000101011

UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(UPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 10/26
0.27 AED   +3.05%
01:16pPostponing General Assembly for the lack of quorum
PU
01:16pاجتماع مجلس الإدارة
PU
10/24UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
AQ
اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

10/26/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
Reference: UPP/CS/JK/2021-048

UPP/CS/JK/2021-048 :ﻊﺟﺮﻤﻟا

Date: 26 October 2021

2021 ﺮﺑﻮﺘﻛأ 26 :ﺦﻳرﺎﺘﻟا

Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal

مﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا لﺎﻛﺮﺴﻟا ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟاﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟا

Chief Executive Officer

يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟا

Dubai Financial Market

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﻲﺑد قﻮﺳ

Dubai, UAE

ةﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟا ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا ،ﻲﺑد

Dear Mr. Al Serkal,

،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

Subject: Union Properties PJSC Board of

دﺎﺤﺗﻹا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ عﺎﻤﺘﺟإ :عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا

Directors Meeting

(ع.م.ش) ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا

With reference to the subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Union Properties PJSC will hold its meeting on Monday 08th November 2021 at 5:00 PM, to discuss the following:

ﺔﻃﺎﺣﻹﺎﺑ ﻞﻀﻔﺘﻟا ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،هﻼﻋأ عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ع.م.ش ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا دﺎﺤﺗﻻا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ةرادإ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ نأ ﺮﺒﻤﻓﻮﻧ 08 ﻖﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻹا مﻮﻳ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟا ﺪﻘﻌﻴﺳ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟذو ،ﹰءﺎﺴﻣ5:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ 2021 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟا

1.

Routine matters

ﺔﻴﻨﻴﺗور رﻮﻣأ

.1

2.

Any other matters

لﺎﻤﻋأ ﻦﻣ ﺪﺠﺘﺴﻳ ﺎﻣ

.2

Yours faithfully,

،،ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺘﻟاو ماﺮﺘﺣﻹا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘﺑ اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو

For Union Properties PJSC

ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا دﺎﺤﺗﻻا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻋ

Asem Al Jazzazi

يزاﺰﺠﻟا ﻢﺻﺎﻋ

Company Secretary

ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣأ

Cc: Securities and Commodities Authority

ﻊﻠﺴﻟاو ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺌﻴﻫ :ﻰﻟإ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ

Union Properties PJSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:15:02 UTC.


