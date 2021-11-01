Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPP   AEU000101011

UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(UPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 10/31
0.3 AED   +14.07%
12:27aClarification from the company
PU
10/26Postponing General Assembly for the lack of quorum
PU
10/26اجتماع مجلس الإدارة
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clarification from the company

11/01/2021 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference: UPP/CS/JK/2021-050

UPP/CS/JK/2021-050 :ﻊﺟﺮﻣ

Date: 01/11/2021

2021/11/01 :ﺦﻳرﺎﺘﻟا

Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal

مﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا لﺎﻛﺮﺴﻟا ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟاﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﺴﺣ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟا

Chief Executive Officer

يﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟا

Dubai Financial Market

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا ﻲﺑد قﻮﺳ

Dubai, UAE

ةﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟا ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟا تارﺎﻣﻹا - ﻲﺑد

Dear Mr. Al Serkal,

،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

Subject: Clarification

With reference to the trading volume and the share price of Union Properties PJSC on 10/31/2021 the company would like to clarify that all its material information has been disclosed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations, and the movement of the share price and its trading volume is dependent on the investment decisions of the investors.

Sincerely yours,

Asem Al Jazzazi

Company Secretary

Cc: Securities and Commodities Authority

حﺎﻀﻳإ :عﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟا

ﻢﻬﺳ ﻰﻠﻋ لواﺪﺘﻟا ﺮﻌﺳو ﻢﺠﺣ ﻰﻟا ةرﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑ 2021/10/31 ﺦﻳرﺎﺘﺑ ع.م.ش ﺔﻳرﺎﻘﻌﻟا دﺎﺤﺗﻻا ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﺔﻓﺎﻛ نأ حﺎﻀﻳﻹا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا دﻮﺗ مﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺎﹰﻘﻓو ﺎﻬﻨﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﺎﻬﻳﺪﻟ ةﺮﻓاﻮﺘﻤﻟا ﺮﻌﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺣ نأو ،ﺎﻬﺑ لﻮﻤﻌﻤﻟا ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻاو نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟا ﺔﻳرﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻا تاراﺮﻘﻟﺎﺑ طﻮﻨﻣ ﻪﻟواﺪﺗ ﻢﺠﺣو ﻢﻬﺴﻟا

.ﻦﻳﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻠﻟ

،،،ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺘﻟاو ماﺮﺘﺣﻻا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘﺑ اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو

يزاﺰﺠﻟا ﻢﺻﺎﻋ ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﻴﻣأ

ﻊﻠﺴﻟاو ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟا قاروﻷا ﺔﺌﻴﻫ :ﻰﻟإ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ

Disclaimer

Union Properties PJSC published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
12:27aClarification from the company
PU
10/26Postponing General Assembly for the lack of quorum
PU
10/26اجتماع مجلس ال&..
PU
10/24UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Prop..
AQ
08/15Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
05/16Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
02/15Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
2020Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
2020The Fitout Llc announced that it has received funding from Union Properties Public Join..
CI
2020Serve U LLC announced that it has received funding from Union Properties Public Joint S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 435 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 175 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 677 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 287 M 350 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 110
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,30 AED
Average target price 0,42 AED
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Managers and Directors
Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al-Hammadi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nasser Butti Umar bin Yousuf Chairman
Hamad Abdulla M. Abdulla Al-Mass Vice Chairman
Ahmed Yousef Abdulla Khouri Director
Rishi Raj Vig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY7.14%307
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.50%38 553
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.74%29 508
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.31%27 775
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.78%24 143
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.61%23 471