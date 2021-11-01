Clarification from the company

Subject: Clarification

With reference to the trading volume and the share price of Union Properties PJSC on 10/31/2021 the company would like to clarify that all its material information has been disclosed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations, and the movement of the share price and its trading volume is dependent on the investment decisions of the investors.

