  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai Financial Market
  Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPP   AEU000101011

UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(UPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-07-31
0.2770 AED   +12.15%
Summary 
Summary

Union Properties Public Joint Stock : BOD meeting to be held by circulation

08/02/2022 | 12:50am EDT
Date: 02/08/2022

Reference: UPP/BS/MI/026-2022

Mr. HamedِAhmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject: Resolution of the Board of

Directors which will be held by circulation for Union Properties PJSC (the "Company")

Reference to the above-captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will take resolution by circulation on Thursday 04/08/2022 related to review and approve the Second quarter unaudited financial statement for the year 2022 of the Company.

02/08/2022 :خيراتلا UPP/BS/MI/026-2022 :عجرلما

يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا ةداعس يذيفنت سيئرلا يلالما يبد قوس

ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد

متي فوس يتلا ةرادلإا سلجم تارارق :عوضولما ع.م.ش ةيراقعلا داحتلإا ةكرشلريرمتلاب اهذاختا )"ةكرشلا"(

مكملاعا دون ،هلاعأ روكذلما عوضولما ىلا ةراشلإاب ذاختاب موقي فوس ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم نأب قفاولما مداقلا سيمخلا موي يف ريرمتلاب تارارق ىلع ةقفاولماو ةعجارلماب ةقلعتم 2022/08/04 نم يناثلا عبرلل ةققدلما ريغ ةيلالما تانايبلا

ةكرشلل 2022 يلالما ماعلا

Sincerely yours,

،،، ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

Manar Ibrahim

مـــيــهارــبإراـــنم

Board Secretary

ةرادلإا سلجم رس نيمأ

Union Properties PJSC

ع.م.ش ةيراقعلا داحتلإا ةكرش

Disclaimer

Union Properties PJSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
