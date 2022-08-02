Union Properties Public Joint Stock : BOD meeting to be held by circulation

Date: 02/08/2022

Reference: UPP/BS/MI/026-2022

Mr. HamedِAhmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject: Resolution of the Board of

Directors which will be held by circulation for Union Properties PJSC (the "Company")

Reference to the above-captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will take resolution by circulation on Thursday 04/08/2022 related to review and approve the Second quarter unaudited financial statement for the year 2022 of the Company.