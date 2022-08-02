Union Properties Public Joint Stock : BOD meeting to be held by circulation

Date: 02/08/2022
Reference: UPP/BS/MI/026-2022
Mr. HamedِAhmed Ali
Chief Executive Officer
Dubai Financial Market
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject: Resolution of the Board of
Directors which will be held by circulation for Union Properties PJSC (the "Company")
Reference to the above-captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will take resolution by circulation on Thursday 04/08/2022 related to review and approve the Second quarter unaudited financial statement for the year 2022 of the Company.
02/08/2022 :خيراتلا UPP/BS/MI/026-2022 :عجرلما
يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا ةداعس يذيفنت سيئرلا يلالما يبد قوس
ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد
متي فوس يتلا ةرادلإا سلجم تارارق :عوضولما ع.م.ش ةيراقعلا داحتلإا ةكرشلريرمتلاب اهذاختا )"ةكرشلا"(
مكملاعا دون ،هلاعأ روكذلما عوضولما ىلا ةراشلإاب ذاختاب موقي فوس ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم نأب قفاولما مداقلا سيمخلا موي يف ريرمتلاب تارارق ىلع ةقفاولماو ةعجارلماب ةقلعتم 2022/08/04 نم يناثلا عبرلل ةققدلما ريغ ةيلالما تانايبلا
ةكرشلل 2022 يلالما ماعلا