Union Properties Public Joint Stock : Nominees for Board of Directors membership

12/04/2021 | 11:42pm EST
Names of Union Properties PJSC Board of Directors

Nominees

Names of Board of Directors Nominees

Category

1.

Mrs. Abeer Moahmmed Omar Bin Haider

Independent

2.

Mr. Ali Mohd Abdulla Ali Aljassim

Independent - Non-Executive

3.

Mr. Amer Abdulaziz Hussain Khansaheb

Independent

4.

Mr. Faizal Shah Kuttiyal

Independent - Non-Executive

5.

Mr. Faras Abdul Kareem Ismail Hasan Al Ramahi

Independent - Non-Executive

6.

Mr. Mohammed Saad Aldeen Mohammed Alnumairy

Non-Executive

7.

Mr. Rashid Amin Mohamed Alsharif

Independent - Non-Executive

8.

Mr. Saleh Ahmed Abdelrahim Mohamed Janeeh

Independent

9.

Mr. Shaker Fareed Abdulrahman Zainal Karmastaji

Executive

10.

Mr. Zayed Rashed Owaidha Rashed Alqubaisi

Independent - Non-Executive

11.

Mr. Ziad Hissoiny

Non-Executive

Disclaimer

Union Properties PJSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 04:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 435 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 175 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 677 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 351 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 110
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Union Properties Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 AED
Average target price 0,42 AED
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Managers and Directors
Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al-Hammadi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nasser Butti Umar bin Yousuf Chairman
Hamad Abdulla M. Abdulla Al-Mass Vice Chairman
Ahmed Yousef Abdulla Khouri Director
Rishi Raj Vig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNION PROPERTIES PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.50%368
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.25%35 597
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.53%30 602
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.30%29 611
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.83%27 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.91%26 258