Union Properties Public Joint Stock : Nominees for Board of Directors membership

Names of Union Properties PJSC Board of Directors
Nominees
|
|
Names of Board of Directors Nominees
|
Category
|
1.
|
Mrs. Abeer Moahmmed Omar Bin Haider
|
Independent
|
2.
|
Mr. Ali Mohd Abdulla Ali Aljassim
|
Independent - Non-Executive
|
3.
|
Mr. Amer Abdulaziz Hussain Khansaheb
|
Independent
|
4.
|
Mr. Faizal Shah Kuttiyal
|
Independent - Non-Executive
|
5.
|
Mr. Faras Abdul Kareem Ismail Hasan Al Ramahi
|
Independent - Non-Executive
|
6.
|
Mr. Mohammed Saad Aldeen Mohammed Alnumairy
|
Non-Executive
|
7.
|
Mr. Rashid Amin Mohamed Alsharif
|
Independent - Non-Executive
|
8.
|
Mr. Saleh Ahmed Abdelrahim Mohamed Janeeh
|
Independent
|
9.
|
Mr. Shaker Fareed Abdulrahman Zainal Karmastaji
|
Executive
|
10.
|
Mr. Zayed Rashed Owaidha Rashed Alqubaisi
|
Independent - Non-Executive
|
11.
|
Mr. Ziad Hissoiny
|
Non-Executive
Disclaimer
Union Properties PJSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 04:41:06 UTC.