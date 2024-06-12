UNION TOBACCO & CIGARETTE INDUSTRIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNION TOBACCO & CIGARETTE
ﺮﺋﺎﺠﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻎﺒﺘﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INDUSTRIES
AM 11:22:59 2024-06-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 12-06-2024 11:22:59 AM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNION
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-06-12 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
TOBACCO & CIGARETTE INDUSTRIES was held on 10:00
ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺮﺋﺎﺠﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻎﺒﺘﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﻻ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
On 12-06-2024 at Zoom, the shareholders participation
%67.38 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ
in the Assembly Meeting was 67.38%
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on 06-06-
2023-06-06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
2023
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
specified date
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
2023
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on its financial statements
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
31-12-2023
2023-12
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
UNION TOBACCO & CIGARETTE INDUSTRIES
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Alothman Group International - Certified Public Accountant
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ ﻥﻮﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻥﻮﺒﺳﺎﺤﻣ-ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ
for the financial year 31-12-2024.And authorizing the
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
board of directors to determine their fees
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ
Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ
meeting's agenda (Should be specified)
( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻣﺎﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻣﺎﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﻊﻀﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ، ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
ﻊﻀﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ، ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻ
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻻ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Walaa' Salam
Walaa' Salam :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
