Union Tobacco & Cigarette Industries Company PSC is a Jordan-based entity which is primarily engaged in production and manufacture of tobacco. The Company is engaged in producing cigarettes, honey, cigars, molasses, pipe tobacco and chewing tobacco of all kinds of varieties, and related printing works inside and outside the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Company's subsidiaries include Al-Aseel Company for Marketing Molasses and Cigarettes (LLC), Union Company for Developed Industries (W.L.L.), The Silver Company for the Production of Cigarettes and Tobacco (LLC).

Sector Tobacco