Union Tool : FY12/2023 Q2 Analyst Meeting （356KB）
Explanatory Material
UNION TOOL CO.
August 10
th 2023
Contact: ：IR@uniontool.co.jp
Financial Results for the First Half of FY12/2023
Major PCB Drill Users
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 2 - 3
Sales Ratio of ULF1 Coated Products in PCB Drill Range
・・・・・・・・ 4
Consolidated End Mill Sales ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 5 Capital Expenditures ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 6 Dividends ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 7 Forecast for FY2023 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8
1
Financial Results for the First Half of FY12/2023
¥million
FY2022Q2
FY2023Q2
Change1
Forecast
Change2
(A)
(B)
(A→B)
(C)
(C→B)
Net Sales
(100.0%)
(100.0%)
(
△19.6%)
(100.0%)
(+9.0%)
15,326
12,318
△3,007
11,300
＋1,018
Operating profit
(23.0%)
(16.6%)
(
△41.8%)
(14.2%)
(+28.0%)
3,521
2,048
△1,472
1,600
＋448
Ordinary profit
(23.8%)
(17.6%)
(
△40.8%)
(15.0%)
(+27.3%)
3,653
2,164
△1,489
1,700
＋464
Profit attributable to
(17.0%)
(13.2%)
(
△37.8%)
(11.5%)
(+24.6%)
owners of parent
2,606
1,620
△986
1,300
＋320
＜Effects of FOREX Rates ＞
VS. FY2022 Q2 : Net sales = +244 million yen, Operating profit = +135 million yen
VS. Forecast(May 2023) : Net sales = +1,460 million yen, Operating profit = +731 million yen
2
Automotive
PKG
Digital & Mobile
Telecommunication
Others
19
21
27
26
23
16
18
16
14
20
20
13
14
10
16
19
11
10
12
31
30
24
23
17
19
13
5
6
18
29
26
26
25
26
24
20
34
35
40
32
21
23
23
26
24
25
25
24
26
25
30
FY2013
FY2015
FY2017
FY2019
FY2021
2023.6
※Domestic data in Japan for a single month of December. In FY2023, data for June.
3
Sales Ratio of ULF1 Coated Products in PCB Drill Range
FY2013
FY2015
FY2017
FY2019
FY2021
2023.6
4
UNION TOOL CO. is engaged in manufacturing and selling cutting tools and others. The Company operates through four reporting segments, including Japan, Asia, North America and Europe, engaged in manufacturing and selling cutting tools and other products. The Company also provides machine parts.
Last Close Price
3410.00JPY
Average target price
3885.00JPY
Spread / Average Target
+13.93% Consensus