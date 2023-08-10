Explanatory Material

August 10th 2023

Topics

1

2

3

4

5

Financial Results for the First Half of FY12/2023

Major PCB Drill Users ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 2 - 3

Sales Ratio of ULF1 Coated Products in PCB Drill Range ・・・・・・・・ 4

Consolidated End Mill Sales ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 5

Capital Expenditures ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 6

Dividends ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 7

6

Forecast for FY2023 ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 8

1

Financial Results for the First Half of FY12/2023

¥million

FY2022Q2

FY2023Q2

Change1

Forecast

Change2

(A)

(B)

(A→B)

(C)

(C→B)

Net Sales

(100.0%)

(100.0%)

(19.6%)

(100.0%)

(+9.0%)

15,326

12,318

3,007

11,300

1,018

Operating profit

(23.0%)

(16.6%)

(41.8%)

(14.2%)

(+28.0%)

3,521

2,048

1,472

1,600

448

Ordinary profit

(23.8%)

(17.6%)

(40.8%)

(15.0%)

(+27.3%)

3,653

2,164

1,489

1,700

464

Profit attributable to

(17.0%)

(13.2%)

(37.8%)

(11.5%)

(+24.6%)

owners of parent

2,606

1,620

986

1,300

320

Effects of FOREX Rates

VS. FY2022 Q2 : Net sales = +244 million yen, Operating profit = +135 million yen

VS. Forecast(May 2023) : Net sales = +1,460 million yen, Operating profit = +731 million yen

2

Major PCB Drill Users

(%)

100

75

50

25

0

Automotive

PKG

Digital & Mobile

Telecommunication

Others

19

21

27

26

23

16

18

16

14

20

20

13

14

10

16

19

11

10

12

31

30

24

23

17

19

13

5

6

18

29

26

26

25

26

24

20

34

35

40

32

21

23

23

26

24

25

25

24

26

25

30

FY2013

FY2015

FY2017

FY2019

FY2021

2023.6

Domestic data in Japan for a single month of December. In FY2023, data for June.

3

Sales Ratio of ULF1 Coated Products in PCB Drill Range

12.2%

9.5%

4.8% 5.7%6.7%

23.7%

17.2%

18.4%

16.9%

13.4% 14.0%

FY2013

FY2015

FY2017

FY2019

FY2021

2023.6

4

