Union Tool : Notice of the 62st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （364KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 6278 March 10, 2023 （Measures for electronic provision have commenced on March 6, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights

Hiroshi Odaira

President & COO

UNION TOOL CO.

6-17-1Minami-ohi,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo,

Japan

Notice of the 62nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

This is to notify you of the 62nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of UNION TOOL CO. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

We have taken measures to provide reference document, etc., (except for voting rights exercise form) for this General Meeting for Shareholders in electronic format, and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted on our web site shown below.

https://www.uniontool.co.jp/en/ir/library/general_meeting.html The matters are also posted on the web site shown below.

The web site of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the web site above, search by entering the Company's name or securities code, and select "Basic information" then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the matters.

If you decide to refrain from attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:45 p.m. JST on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. JST

2. Place: The conference room on the 3rd floor of the headquarters of the Company 6-17-1Minami-ohi,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 62nd Fiscal

Year (January 1, 2022to December 31, 2022) and the results of audits of the

Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit

& Supervisory Board

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 62nd Fiscal Year (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Proposals:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Six Directors

Proposal 3: Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 4: Revision of the Amount of Remuneration for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

- 1 -