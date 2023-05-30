Union Tool : Notice on Support for Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) （159KB）

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
May 30, 2023
Company name:
UNION TOOL CO.
Name of Representative:
Takao Katayama, CEO
Code No. 6278 TSE Prime
Contact:
Norimasa Kurata
Executive Officer
Phone: 03-5493-1017
Notice on Support for Recommendations of Task Force
on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Union Tool Co. has expressed its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
1. Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations
Union Tool Co. believes that assessing and appropriately disclosing the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to business activities is essential for sustainable corporate growth and for creating a sustainable society. Therefore, we support the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
2. Information Disclosure According to TCFD Recommendations
We disclose information according to TCFD recommendations on its website.
We will further enhance our efforts to address environmental issues, including climate change, and continue to disclose information in line with TCFD recommendations to increase our corporate value.
