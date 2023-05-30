Advanced search
    6278   JP3950600001

UNION TOOL CO.

(6278)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
3175.00 JPY   -0.78%
02:22aUnion Tool : Notice on Support for Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) （159KB）
05/17Union Tool : Notice on Construction of the Mitsuke Plant, Third Factory （185KB）
05/12Union Tool Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Union Tool : Notice on Support for Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) （159KB）

05/30/2023 | 02:22am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 30, 2023

Company name:

UNION TOOL CO.

Name of Representative:

Takao Katayama, CEO

Code No. 6278 TSE Prime

Contact:

Norimasa Kurata

Executive Officer

Phone: 03-5493-1017

Notice on Support for Recommendations of Task Force

on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Union Tool Co. has expressed its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

1. Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations

Union Tool Co. believes that assessing and appropriately disclosing the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to business activities is essential for sustainable corporate growth and for creating a sustainable society. Therefore, we support the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

2. Information Disclosure According to TCFD Recommendations

We disclose information according to TCFD recommendations on its website.

We will further enhance our efforts to address environmental issues, including climate change, and continue to disclose information in line with TCFD recommendations to increase our corporate value.

Disclaimer

Union Tool Co. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
