21,624,816 Equity Shares of Uniparts India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 533 days starting from 3-DEC-2022 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 22 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, Equity Shares held by our Promoters which are locked-in, may be transferred to Promoters or members of the Promoter Group or to any new Promoters, subject to continuation of lock-in in the hands of the transferees for the remaining period and compliance with provisions of the Takeover Regulations. The Equity Shares held by persons other than our Promoters and locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment in the Offer or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law.



Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-Offer Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be considered as minimum promoters? contribution and locked-in for a period of 18 months or any other period as may be prescribed under 93 applicable law, from the date of Allotment.