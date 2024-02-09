Uniparts India Limited is an India-based technology-driven manufacturer of machined products. The Company operates primarily in the business of manufacturing of linkage parts and components for off-highway vehicles. It is engaged in the manufacturing of other agricultural and forestry machinery. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of parts and accessories for machinery/equipment used by the construction and mining industries. Its product portfolio comprises core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or related components. The Companyâs manufacturing facilities are located across India - three in Ludhiana, one in Visakhapatnam and two in Noida. The Companyâs international manufacturing operations are in Iowa (United States). The Company also has warehousing facilities in the United States (two) and Germany (one).