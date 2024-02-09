More about the company
Uniparts India Limited is an India-based technology-driven manufacturer of machined products. The Company operates primarily in the business of manufacturing of linkage parts and components for off-highway vehicles. It is engaged in the manufacturing of other agricultural and forestry machinery. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of parts and accessories for machinery/equipment used by the construction and mining industries. Its product portfolio comprises core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems (3PL) and precision machined parts (PMP) as well as adjacent product verticals of power take off (PTO), fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or related components. The Companyâs manufacturing facilities are located across India - three in Ludhiana, one in Visakhapatnam and two in Noida. The Companyâs international manufacturing operations are in Iowa (United States). The Company also has warehousing facilities in the United States (two) and Germany (one).