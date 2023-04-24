Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:23 2023-04-24 am EDT
3.323 EUR   -0.09%
02:01aAfr : Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/20Factbox-Germany's LNG import terminals
RE
AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/24/2023 | 02:01am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations

24.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614419  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 231 B 254 B 254 B
Net income 2023 -99,8 M -110 M -110 M
Net Debt 2023 4 224 M 4 637 M 4 637 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 704 M 30 414 M 30 414 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 0,97%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,33 €
Average target price 2,45 €
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jutta A. Dönges Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sirpa-Helena Sormunen Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Werner Brinker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE28.52%30 414
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 362
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.85%52 281
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%50 777
SEMPRA ENERGY1.55%49 337
ENGIE15.58%41 123
