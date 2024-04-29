EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations
29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1890753 29.04.2024 CET/CEST