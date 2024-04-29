EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.04.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024

Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024

Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations



29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

