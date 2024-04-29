EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Uniper SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.uniper.energy/investors/reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
