  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Uniper SE
  News
  Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36:22 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3.202 EUR   -0.37%
08:25aAiwanger wants to negotiate with federal government about Uniper hydropower plants
DP
03/24Uniper Names Successor to Outgoing Chief Commercial Officer
MT
03/24New Uniper CEO Michael Lewis starts on July 1
DP
Aiwanger wants to negotiate with federal government about Uniper hydropower plants

03/26/2023 | 08:25am EDT
AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Free State must regain control over hydroelectric power plants on the Isar, Lech, Danube and Main rivers, according to Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger. "We have to get our foot in the door there," the Free Voters leader said Saturday on the sidelines of a party conference in Augsburg. He added that it must now be clearly signaled to the federal government that Bavaria is interested in the power plants, which were previously owned by the energy company Uniper. He left open whether he meant a complete takeover or just a pro-rata shareholding.

After Uniper got into financial difficulties as a result of the energy crisis, the federal government had taken over the hydroelectric power plants. As a result, the Bavarian Green Party had repeatedly called for a takeover of the power plants by the Free State, and this position was also recently supported by a majority of people in Bavaria in a representative survey. The CSU, which governs with the Free Voters, had not yet explicitly commented on the demands.

In the 1990s, the hydroelectric power plants were sold by the Free State. According to the survey, in retrospect, around 81 percent of respondents consider this decision to be a strategic mistake. Aiwanger also emphasized that he considered the privatization to be a mistake that could now be corrected. In the federal government, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is responsible for this - here he will specifically seek talks, at the same time these are also underway at the working level./had/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 213 B 229 B 229 B
Net income 2023 -2 691 M -2 895 M -2 895 M
Net Debt 2023 8 881 M 9 554 M 9 554 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 26 671 M 28 691 M 28 691 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 0,97%
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,20 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jutta A. Dönges Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sirpa-Helena Sormunen Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Werner Brinker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE23.72%28 691
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%99 808
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 484
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.13%47 574
SEMPRA ENERGY-7.61%44 926
ENGIE1.39%35 348
