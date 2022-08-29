Log in
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:35 2022-08-29 am EDT
5.575 EUR   +2.76%
10:48aAustria prepares to pump billions into Vienna power firm hit by price jump
RE
07:32aGermany's energy bill spirals as Uniper seeks more cash
RE
07:32aFortum's Uniper Draws Down Final $2 Billion Under KfW Bank Facility, Requests $4 Billion Increase
MT
Austria prepares to pump billions into Vienna power firm hit by price jump

08/29/2022 | 10:48am EDT
VIENNA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austria said on Monday it is preparing to pump billions of euros into the electricity company that supplies much of Vienna after a price surge on power markets left it unable to afford the guarantees needed to cover market transactions.

Wien Energie, which is owned by the City of Vienna, asked the federal government for help at the weekend and the city has identified an "acute financing need" of 6 billion euros($6 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The federal government has the instruments and the will to help the City of Vienna in this financial emergency. It is about ensuring security of supply for two million people, which must happen," the ministry said, adding that talks were ongoing and there remained "many questions."

The ministry said it was considering a loan worth billions of euros, to be handled by the Federal Financing Agency that issues government bonds and other debt instruments.

Wien Energie pointed to a "sudden explosion" in the European power price on Friday - to 1,000 euros from 700 per megawatt-hour (MWh) - that it said increased the size of the guarantees required on the market, even for contracts concluded in the past where delivery is pending.

Earlier on Monday, Uniper requested more financial help from the German government, raising the bill for bailing out the utility group to 19 billion euros as soaring gas and power prices burn up its cash reserves.

Wien Energie sells power futures, contracts to supply power it will generate in as much as two years' time, while also buying power and gas on the market in long-term deals, it said in a statement. Most of its power generation comes from gas-fired plants.

"Wien Energie and (its parent company) Wiener Stadtwerke are solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit ratings. No losses need to be covered," the company said.

As Austria's biggest energy provider by number of customers and the one with the biggest gas-fueled plants, it is the hardest-hit by market-price pressure, it added. ($1 = 1.0000 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 164 B 164 B 164 B
Net income 2022 -2 195 M -2 194 M -2 194 M
Net cash 2022 881 M 881 M 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 1 985 M 1 984 M 1 984 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,43 €
Average target price 19,05 €
Spread / Average Target 251%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-87.02%1 984
SEMPRA ENERGY25.90%52 345
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.33%49 041
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.89%44 583
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.30%38 260
ACWA POWER COMPANY107.62%33 939