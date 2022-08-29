Austria prepares to pump billions into Vienna power firm hit by price jump

VIENNA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austria said on Monday it is
preparing to pump billions of euros into the electricity company
that supplies much of Vienna after a price surge on power
markets left it unable to afford the guarantees needed to cover
market transactions.
Wien Energie, which is owned by the City of Vienna, asked
the federal government for help at the weekend and the city has
identified an "acute financing need" of 6 billion euros($6
billion), the finance ministry said in a statement.
"The federal government has the instruments and the will to
help the City of Vienna in this financial emergency. It is about
ensuring security of supply for two million people, which must
happen," the ministry said, adding that talks were ongoing and
there remained "many questions."
The ministry said it was considering a loan worth billions
of euros, to be handled by the Federal Financing Agency that
issues government bonds and other debt instruments.
Wien Energie pointed to a "sudden explosion" in the European
power price on Friday - to 1,000 euros from 700 per
megawatt-hour (MWh) - that it said increased the size of the
guarantees required on the market, even for contracts concluded
in the past where delivery is pending.
Earlier on Monday, Uniper requested more financial
help from the German government, raising the bill for bailing
out the utility group to 19 billion euros as soaring gas and
power prices burn up its cash reserves.
Wien Energie sells power futures, contracts to supply power
it will generate in as much as two years' time, while also
buying power and gas on the market in long-term deals, it said
in a statement. Most of its power generation comes from
gas-fired plants.
"Wien Energie and (its parent company) Wiener Stadtwerke are
solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit
ratings. No losses need to be covered," the company said.
As Austria's biggest energy provider by number of customers
and the one with the biggest gas-fueled plants, it is the
hardest-hit by market-price pressure, it added.
