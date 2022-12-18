Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
2.882 EUR   -3.68%
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
12/17Uniper expects Brussels to clear bailout in coming days
RE
12/17Uniper : First German LNG Terminal to Open in Wilhelmshaven German
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

12/18/2022 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Uniper CEO Maubach addresses the media in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - The CEO of Uniper has asked shareholders to approve a planned bailout by Berlin that will cost more than 50 billion euros ($52.91 billion), warning that the stricken German gas trader will otherwise have to consider filing for insolvency.

Ahead of Monday's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said the disarray caused by the loss of supplies from Russia could lead to shareholders walking away with nothing if they did not accept the proposal to take Uniper into German public ownership.

Gazprom was once its biggest supplier, but a big drop in deliveries after the Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Uniper to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices to meet existing contracts.

"(The measures) are indispensable for this company's future," Maubach is expected to say in a speech at Monday's shareholder meeting, the text of which was published on Uniper's website on Sunday.

"If approval is not granted, we would have to review very critically the so-called going concern forecast for our company," he added. "In the Management Board's view, a possible insolvency could lead to a complete loss for shareholders."

The loss of Russian gas, Moscow's retaliation for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, triggered a 40 billion euro net loss for the importer, which provides around a third of Germany's gas, the largest loss in German corporate history.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIPER SE -3.68% 2.882 Delayed Quote.-93.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 64 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
All news about UNIPER SE
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
12/17Uniper expects Brussels to clear bailout in coming days
RE
12/17Uniper : First German LNG Terminal to Open in Wilhelmshaven German
PU
12/16Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
RE
12/16Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
RE
12/16Fortum CFO steps down, to be replaced by Uniper executive
RE
12/16Uniper : CFO Tiina Tuomela will leave Uniper as of 31 March 2023
PU
12/16Uniper CFO Tuomela to leave in March
RE
12/16Uniper Se : Personnel changes in the Board of Management of Uniper SE
EQ
12/16EU Clears Germany's Takeover Of Uniper
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 249 M -7 249 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 055 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float -
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,88 €
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-93.11%1 118
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%105 605
SEMPRA ENERGY22.40%49 451
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 534
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.04%44 295
ENGIE6.75%35 682