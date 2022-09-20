Advanced search
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:53 2022-09-20 am EDT
3.890 EUR   -3.28%
Banks keep European shares afloat

09/20/2022 | 04:14am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Bank stocks set to outperform European sectors for the month

* Fed expected to raise interest rates by 75bps on Wednesday

* Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike

Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by banks, while expectations of another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept risk-taking bets in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.1%, after a soft start to the week, with banks climbing 1.6% by 0759 GMT as lenders tend to benefit from a high interest rate environment.

The U.S. central bank will likely deliver its third straight super-sized 75 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, toughening its stance on persistent inflation.

Swedish stocks fell 0.5% after the Riksbank hiked interest rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% in a surprise move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

Markets will also be watching the Bank of England's policy decision, split on whether it will hike by 50 or 75 bps on Thursday.

"It's all about central banks this week and it looks like the traders are actually pricing in both the Fed's rate hike and the interest rate hike from the Bank of England," said Erik-Jan van Harn, macro strategist at RaboResearch.

The European Central Bank had earlier in the month raised its lending rate by 75 bps, which has helped the banks outperform every other sector with gains of over 7% so far in September.

Investors also watched for any new developments in the ongoing energy crisis in Europe amid the stoppage of Russian natural gas supply, prompting many governments to plan measures to overcome a cold winter ahead.

German utilities RWE and Uniper got closer to striking long-term deals to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar's North Field Expansion project to help replace Russian gas, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shares of RWE rose 0.3%, while Uniper dipped 0.2%. The utilities index gained 0.1%.

Shares of Bachem Holding soared 9.0%, to the top of the STOXX index, after the Swiss biotech supplier signed two new contracts for peptides.

In Germany, data showed producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, driven mainly by soaring energy prices.

"We had a huge spike in natural gas prices which made the difference in PPI numbers and then we saw many European energy companies just rushing to stockpile reserves before the entrance for this winter," RaboResearch's van Harn said. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M. Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.6705 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BACHEM HOLDING AG -0.46% 54.2 End-of-day quote.-62.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.14372 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.75306 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.00084 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.72% 0.59212 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
RWE AG 0.12% 40.98 Delayed Quote.14.59%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.96% 369.0889 Real-time Quote.109.41%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.04% 939.19 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
UNIPER SE -3.03% 3.916 Delayed Quote.-90.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 171 B 171 B 171 B
Net income 2022 -3 609 M -3 612 M -3 612 M
Net Debt 2022 679 M 680 M 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 1 472 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 22,0%
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,02 €
Average target price 14,99 €
Spread / Average Target 273%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-90.38%1 473
SEMPRA ENERGY30.73%108 707
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY53.03%61 831
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.64%44 556
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.25%43 248
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-0.16%33 234