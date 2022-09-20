Banks keep European shares afloat

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Bank stocks set to outperform European sectors for the
month
* Fed expected to raise interest rates by 75bps on Wednesday
* Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate
hike
Sept 20 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday,
boosted by banks, while expectations of another large interest
rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept risk-taking bets in
check.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.1%, after
a soft start to the week, with banks climbing 1.6% by
0759 GMT as lenders tend to benefit from a high interest rate
environment.
The U.S. central bank will likely deliver its third straight
super-sized 75 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday,
toughening its stance on persistent inflation.
Swedish stocks fell 0.5% after the Riksbank hiked
interest rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% in a surprise
move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to
grips with surging inflation.
Markets will also be watching the Bank of England's policy
decision, split on whether it will hike by 50 or 75 bps on
Thursday.
"It's all about central banks this week and it looks like
the traders are actually pricing in both the Fed's rate hike and
the interest rate hike from the Bank of England," said Erik-Jan
van Harn, macro strategist at RaboResearch.
The European Central Bank had earlier in the month raised
its lending rate by 75 bps, which has helped the banks
outperform every other sector with gains of over 7% so far in
September.
Investors also watched for any new developments in the
ongoing energy crisis in Europe amid the stoppage of Russian
natural gas supply, prompting many governments to plan measures
to overcome a cold winter ahead.
German utilities RWE and Uniper got
closer to striking long-term deals to buy liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from Qatar's North Field Expansion project to help replace
Russian gas, three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Shares of RWE rose 0.3%, while Uniper dipped 0.2%. The
utilities index gained 0.1%.
Shares of Bachem Holding soared 9.0%, to the top of
the STOXX index, after the Swiss biotech supplier signed two new
contracts for peptides.
In Germany, data showed producer prices rose in August at
their strongest rate since records began both in annual and
monthly terms, driven mainly by soaring energy prices.
"We had a huge spike in natural gas prices which made the
difference in PPI numbers and then we saw many European energy
companies just rushing to stockpile reserves before the entrance
for this winter," RaboResearch's van Harn said.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M. Cherian in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)