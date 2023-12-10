Commerzbank must hold slightly more capital in future

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank will have to hold slightly more capital in future at the behest of the European Central Bank. The institution-specific Pillar 2 capital requirement will increase from 2.0 to 2.25 percent of total capital in 2024, the DAX-listed group announced in Frankfurt on Friday evening. According to the information, the bank will have to cover 1.27 percent of this with common equity tier 1 capital instead of 1.13 percent. Measured against these requirements, the Group had to cover 10.27 percent of its risk-weighted assets with common equity tier 1 capital on a pro forma basis at the end of September. In reality, its so-called CET 1 ratio was significantly higher at 14.6 percent.

'WSJ': But no merger of US health insurers Cigna and Humana

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US health insurers Cigna and Humana have broken off their merger talks, according to a press report. The two sides were unable to agree on financial details, the Wall Street Journal wrote on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation. The newspaper had reported on the project at the end of November. According to the report, a mixture of share and cash deals were being discussed. The former in particular was not to the liking of Cigna investors. Instead, the Group now wants to buy back additional shares worth 10 billion US dollars (9.3 billion euros). This would bring the total of planned share buybacks to 11.3 billion.

Roche: New data confirm treatment benefits with breast cancer drug Kadcyla

BASEL - The drug Kadcyla from the Basel-based pharmaceutical company Roche has shown a clear survival benefit in patients with certain early-stage breast cancers in a final clinical trial, according to the company. A phase III study showed clear advantages of treatment with Kadcyla over the drug Herceptin, Roche announced on Friday evening. Kadcyla offers patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with particularly poor survival prospects a chance of a longer life without the disease recurring. The new data were presented on Friday at the Breast Cancer Symposium in the US city of San Antonio. According to Roche, around 82,000 patients have been treated with Kadcyla to date.

Energy group Uniper to be able to pay dividends again from 2024

DÜSSELDORF - The nationalized energy group Uniper will at least theoretically be able to pay a dividend again from 2024. A virtual extraordinary general meeting on Friday approved the necessary capital measures, such as a capital reduction. Shares are also to be pooled: 20 old Uniper shares will become one new share.

ROUNDUP/EU agreement: Artificial intelligence to be more closely regulated

BRUSSELS - Stricter rules are to apply to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the EU in future. Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed on corresponding rules in Brussels on Friday evening after lengthy negotiations. According to the EU Parliament, this is the world's first AI law.

Trade association: Christmas business loses momentum

BERLIN - Christmas business in Germany has lost momentum again in the past week. In a trend survey conducted by the German Retail Association (HDE), almost 60 percent of the more than 350 retail companies surveyed expressed dissatisfaction with the latest sales trend.

ROUNDUP 2: Railway changes timetable and raises prices

BERLIN - Since Sunday, rail passengers have more choice of connections, some departure times have changed and standard tickets are more expensive. The major timetable change has brought some changes.

Meta hints at EU launch of Threads on December 14

MENLO PARK - The launch of Facebook company Meta's short messaging service Threads in the EU appears to be just a few days away. Since Friday, users from the European Union have been able to see a countdown on the Threads website, which is scheduled to end on December 14. The service is an alternative to Elon Musk's online platform X (formerly Twitter).

Union's economic wing sees nuclear energy in a central position

BERLIN - The economic wing of the CDU/CSU is pushing for the continued use of nuclear energy. "Germany must make consistent use of the range of climate-friendly energy available. Nuclear energy is a key part of this," says a resolution passed by the executive board of the CDU/CSU's SME and Economic Union (MIT). The German government should therefore join an alliance of 22 countries that positioned itself in favor of a significant expansion of nuclear power capacities at the World Climate Conference in Dubai.

O2 boss calls for more frequencies for better cell phone network

MUNICH - O2 CEO Markus Haas has spoken out in favor of releasing more frequency bands so that cell phone networks can cope with the rapidly increasing demand for data in the long term. "High-performance networks are needed to enable the growing use of the cloud and the use of artificial intelligence," Haas told the German Press Agency in Munich.

Signa subsidiary holds out prospect of further insolvency applications

VIENNA/LUXEMBOURG - Austrian investor René Benko's ailing real estate and retail group Signa is facing the prospect of further insolvencies. This is according to a statement from Signa Development Finance in Luxembourg. "Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for group companies of the Signa Development Group predominantly probable", it announced on Friday evening.

^

Further news

-LNG terminal - German government gives billion-euro guarantee for pipeline construction

-USA plans first high-speed trains in the West

-New head of startup association calls for 'culture of courage'

-More transparency on current account costs - Bafin presents draft

-Alliance protests in Grünheide against Tesla expansion

-Musk has X account of US conspiracy theorist unblocked

-Roche: Hemlibra data show benefit for infants with severe hemophilia

-CDU commission in favor of far-reaching reforms at ARD and ZDF

-ROUNDUP: Rail traffic back on track after warning strike - Now timetable change

-BUND warns against deregulation of new genetic engineering processes°

Customer tip:

ROUNDUP: You can read a summary in the company overview. There are several reports on this topic on the dpa-AFX news service.

/mis