Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-07-04 am EDT
11.47 EUR   -26.65%
11:17aEUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tight supply
RE
09:51aUniper Gets Green Light to Start Constructing German LNG Terminal
DJ
09:05aGermany to overhaul laws to allow energy bailouts - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tight supply

07/04/2022 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - European power curve prices soared on Monday as uncertainty about gas supplies out of Russia dominated the market in the wake of last week's call for state help by major German utility Uniper.

Governments have to prepare to help more companies squeezed between expensive spot gas and under-supply from inexpensive long-term contracts that are not being met by Russia amid east-west confrontations over war in Ukraine and sanctions.

German year-ahead baseload power was at 322.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1505 GMT, up 9.9% but below an earlier contract high of 328 euros, while the equivalent French contract was at 390.80 euros, up 7.2% but below an earlier record of 393 euros.

Several German and French monthly and quarterly contracts stood at record highs.

Uniper said gas receipts remain at 40% of normal levels while the wider market is factoring in possible long-term disruptions after maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is completed following a routine closure over July 11-21.

Germany's energy regulator warned in a Monday media interview that 15 billion euros of credit lines provided by the government to buy gas for storage facilities may not be enough to plug gaps.

On Saturday the regulator listed priority areas for power access that would have to be protected if there were severe gas shortfalls.

Daily flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were steady.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry were 1% down at 84.77 euros a tonne.

Spot power was higher on tight supply and rising demand.

French utility EDF lost about 1 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity until 1500 CET on Monday because of a strike at its Saint Alban 1 reactor, which boosted some hourly prices on the EPEX SPOT bourse to above 400 euros.

French nuclear availability had dropped by 1.4 percentage points from its level on Friday to stand at 47.9% of capacity.

Germany's day ahead baseload power contract was up 1.3% at 321 euros/MWh and the equivalent French contract was up 3.9% at 375 euros.

($1 = 0.9570 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.22% 8.446 Real-time Quote.-13.43%
UNIPER SE -22.90% 12.04 Delayed Quote.-62.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.66% 55.383 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
All news about UNIPER SE
11:17aEUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tight supply
RE
09:51aUniper Gets Green Light to Start Constructing German LNG Terminal
DJ
09:05aGermany to overhaul laws to allow energy bailouts - sources
RE
09:03aUNIPER : Construction of Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal can start quickly
PU
06:52aEUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms, spot up on tight supply
RE
05:55aGerman Government Preparing to Aid Energy Utilities Through Energy Security Laws, Reute..
DJ
05:29aGermany Wants to Include Potential Rescue Package for Uniper in Energy Security Law
MT
05:08aGERMANY PREPARING TO HELP STRICKEN U : sources
RE
03:50aRussian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine
RE
12:12aGermany Weighs Rescue Package Used for Lufthansa to Bail Out Uniper
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 749 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 896 M 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 5 720 M 5 950 M 5 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 319
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,63 €
Average target price 25,55 €
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-62.61%5 950
SEMPRA ENERGY16.09%48 265
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.25%47 068
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 262
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.43%33 223
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.09%32 287