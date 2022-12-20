Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:09 2022-12-20 pm EST
3.030 EUR   +1.07%
02:59pUniper Se : EU Commission grants approval under state aid law - Stabilization measures to be implemented immediately
EQ
01:49pEuropean Commission clears Uniper bailout
RE
12/19Gas Supplier Uniper Shareholders Back German State's Rescue Package
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European Commission clears Uniper bailout

12/20/2022 | 01:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Uniper CEO Maubach addresses the media in Duesseldorf

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved a 34.5 billion euro German plan to recapitalise German natural gas trader Uniper.

It said that under EU State aid rules the recapitalisation measure notified by Germany complied with conditions on the necessity, appropriateness and size of the intervention.

"The measure aims at restoring the financial position and liquidity of Uniper in the exceptional situation caused by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the subsequent disruption of gas deliveries, while maintaining the necessary safeguards to limit competition distortions," it said.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -8.53% 244.5454 Real-time Quote.68.98%
UNIPER SE -0.60% 2.98 Delayed Quote.-92.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.81% 70.497 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 185 B 185 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 265 M -7 265 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 919 M 2 919 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 159 M 1 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target 98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-92.83%1 164
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%108 366
SEMPRA ENERGY18.93%49 438
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 559
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.98%44 392
ENGIE7.22%35 861