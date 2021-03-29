Executive Management changes at Uniper: Klaus-Dieter Maubach becomes new CEO – Tiina Tuomela is the new CFO

Düsseldorf - Uniper SE today got a new Chief Executive Officer, Klaus-Dieter Maubach, and new Chief Financial Officer, Tiina Tuomela. Klaus-Dieter Maubach succeeds Andreas Schierenbeck, who has today agreed with the Supervisory Board of Uniper to step down with immediate effect. Tiina Tuomela is the successor of Sascha Bibert who is also leaving Uniper today. Andreas Schierenbeck and Sascha Bibert leave Uniper amicably after having successfully set the course for the strategic redirection and towards decarbonization of the company. David Bryson will continue to serve on the Uniper Management Board as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer. Similarly, Niek den Hollander will continue as Chief Commercial Officer on the Management Board of Uniper.

The new CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach brings decades of experience in the German and European energy industries. Having served as Uniper's Supervisory Board Chair and a Board member of Uniper's parent company Fortum Group, he is familiar with both organizations. He is a proven energy expert and has worked for many years as an independent consultant and investor specifically in the field of energy supply and energy transition.

Uniper's new CFO Tiina Tuomela has extensive experience from various senior finance and business leadership roles in energy. Since 2016 she has headed Fortum's Generation division and has served on the Fortum Executive Management team since 2014. Since 2020, she has served on the Uniper Supervisory Board from which she will step down.

Markus Rauramo, the new Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board acknowledged the achievements of both previous Management Board members: 'Andreas Schierenbeck together with his management board has steered the company during challenging times and started the strategic redirection and decarbonization of the company against the backdrop of the energy transition. He brought about important decisions, such as the focus on hydrogen. Sascha Bibert, as CFO, has been instrumental in ensuring that Uniper's financial performance has been solid to enable good strategy execution.'

On his appointment Klaus-Dieter Maubach said: 'I am honored to be entrusted with this role and look forward to working closely with my Management Board colleagues and all employees on accelerating the execution of the existing joint strategy and closer cooperation with Fortum. Uniper is a company with great potential, highly talented people, and opportunities to actively shape the European energy transition and become a clean energy champion as part of Fortum Group.' The new CEO underlined that the existing contracts between Uniper as employer and its employees would remain unaffected by the management changes.

Tiina Tuomela said: 'I am really excited about my new role as Uniper's CFO. A key focus for me will be to work with my team to support our business so we can continue the strong financial performance of Uniper. I look forward to exploring a more integrated way of working with our colleagues within the Fortum Group. My goal is to find the best practices from both organisations and build on those to develop world-class finance, risk management and IT functions together with my teams.'

Andreas Schierenbeck, who took over as CEO in June 2019, thanks the employees of Uniper and his colleagues on the Management Board for their dedication, trust and cooperation. 'We have achieved a great deal together. Uniper is now well prepared for future challenges of the energy transition,' he said.

Sascha Bibert said: 'Uniper's financial performance over the past years has exceeded our and the market's expectations, the Uniper stock trades at an all-time high, and the balance sheet offers flexibility to execute our strategy. I would like to express my deepest gratitude for having had the chance to serve this great company and being part of an outstanding team. Furthermore, I would like to thank all external partners for the continuous support of Uniper.'