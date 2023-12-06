LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - The Datteln 4 coal-fired power plant is before the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig on Wednesday. Germany's highest administrative court must decide whether the development plan for the power plant, which was commissioned in 2020, is invalid. The Higher Administrative Court (OVG) for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia had overturned the plan in the previous instance. The court in Münster ruled in 2021 that mistakes had been made in the choice of location. The appeals of the city of Datteln and the power plant operator Uniper against this decision are now being heard. It was initially unclear when the Federal Administrative Court would announce its verdict./bz/DP/ngu