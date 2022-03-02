French company Engie: has roughly 1 bln euros exposure on Nord Stream 2 which could materialise

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French utility Engie
said it had a credit risk exposure of a maximum amount of 987
million euros ($1.10 billion) to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
which could materialise, in particular in the event of a
bankruptcy filing.
The announcement came hours after German oil and gas firm
Wintershall Dea, which is also invested in the pipe
line project blocked by Germany in response to Russia's invasion
of Ukraine, said it would stop payments to Russia and write off
financing positions worth 1 billion euro.
The remaining backers of the Gazprom-led pipeline
include German utility Uniper, Austria's OMV
, as well as Shell, which has already
announced a writedown of its contribution.
French gas and industrial services giant Engie, a quarter of
which is owned by the French state, in recent days has come
under pressure regarding its business ties to Russia.
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday said he
would discuss the issues with Engie's Chief Executive.
Le Maire told French radio on Tuesday, that he felt "there
is now a problem of principle in working with any political or
economic figure close to Russian power."
Engie did not make clear what its next steps could be
regarding its financial position in Nord Stream 2.
"ENGIE does not engage in any industrial activity in Russia
and no investment projects are underway on Russian territory",
it added. ($1 = 0.9008 euros)
