    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
French company Engie: has roughly 1 bln euros exposure on Nord Stream 2 which could materialise

03/02/2022 | 01:26pm EST
PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - French utility Engie said it had a credit risk exposure of a maximum amount of 987 million euros ($1.10 billion) to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which could materialise, in particular in the event of a bankruptcy filing.

The announcement came hours after German oil and gas firm Wintershall Dea, which is also invested in the pipe line project blocked by Germany in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said it would stop payments to Russia and write off financing positions worth 1 billion euro.

The remaining backers of the Gazprom-led pipeline include German utility Uniper, Austria's OMV , as well as Shell, which has already announced a writedown of its contribution.

French gas and industrial services giant Engie, a quarter of which is owned by the French state, in recent days has come under pressure regarding its business ties to Russia.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday said he would discuss the issues with Engie's Chief Executive.

Le Maire told French radio on Tuesday, that he felt "there is now a problem of principle in working with any political or economic figure close to Russian power."

Engie did not make clear what its next steps could be regarding its financial position in Nord Stream 2.

"ENGIE does not engage in any industrial activity in Russia and no investment projects are underway on Russian territory", it added. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
ENGIE -2.49% 12.078 Real-time Quote.-4.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.49% 111.34 Delayed Quote.26.01%
OMV AG 2.49% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-17.92%
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
SHELL PLC 5.08% 24.595 Real-time Quote.21.21%
UNIPER SE -3.97% 24.89 Delayed Quote.-37.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.03% 100.8505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 2.89% 109.34 Delayed Quote.27.28%
