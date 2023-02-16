Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:08 2023-02-16 am EST
2.940 EUR   +1.38%
02/16Gas importer Uniper presents figures after hard year
DP
02/16Gas storage level drops only slightly - plants are well filled
DP
02/16Uniper sells marine fuels trading business on Arabian Peninsula
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gas importer Uniper presents figures after hard year

02/16/2023 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - After hard times and a nationalization, gas importer Uniper will give an outlook for the current fiscal year this Friday. The company's future performance is likely to depend heavily on how the gas crisis develops against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. The Düsseldorf-based group had long purchased gas from Russia, but these imports were capped last year. In order to fulfill current contracts, Uniper had to buy much more expensive gas from other sources - this caused the company great hardship and led to nationalization to prevent consequential damage.

According to preliminary figures published back in early February, the group suffered a loss before interest and taxes of around €10.4 billion last year. In the previous year - before the gas crisis - it had posted a profit of 1.2 billion euros. In terms of adjusted net income, the company expects a loss of around 7 billion euros, compared with a profit of 906 million euros in the previous year. The complete set of figures for the past fiscal year is to be presented on Friday.

After a disastrous fiscal year, there was at least one ray of hope. The so-called gas replacement costs were not as high as initially feared: At the beginning of November, Uniper had still expected around €40 billion in extra costs to be incurred in fiscal 2022 and in the future. At the beginning of February, management reduced this figure by more than half to €19.1 billion.

Uniper has around 7,000 employees in Europe. For the federal government, rescuing Uniper became an expensive proposition; nationalization could cost up to €34.5 billion. The federal government holds 99.1 percent of Uniper's share capital./wdw/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIPER SE 1.38% 2.94 Delayed Quote.13.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 74.8815 Delayed Quote.2.20%
All news about UNIPER SE
02/16Gas importer Uniper presents figures after hard year
DP
02/16Gas storage level drops only slightly - plants are well filled
DP
02/16Uniper sells marine fuels trading business on Arabian Peninsula
DP
02/16Uniper to Divest UAE-based Marine Fuel Trading Business
DJ
02/16Uniper sells UAE marine fuels oil refinery to consortium including Montfort
RE
02/16Uniper : signed agreement to divest its UAE-based marine fuel trading business
PU
02/16Enagas cancels acquisition of 20% stake in BBL pipeline
RE
02/16Enagas Blocked From Purchasing Uniper's 20% Stake in Dutch Company BBL
MT
02/15Left-wing parliamentary group leader calls for end to gas and electricity price brakes
DP
02/15UK power capacity auction prices fall from record
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2022 -6 924 M -7 391 M -7 391 M
Net Debt 2022 5 277 M 5 633 M 5 633 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
Yield 2022 6,69%
Capitalization 24 489 M 26 141 M 26 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 0,97%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,94 €
Average target price 2,33 €
Spread / Average Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Blades Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE13.60%25 777
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.79%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY1.49%49 787
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.29%47 220
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.03%46 707
ENGIE-0.75%34 349