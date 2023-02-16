Gas importer Uniper presents figures after hard year

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - After hard times and a nationalization, gas importer Uniper will give an outlook for the current fiscal year this Friday. The company's future performance is likely to depend heavily on how the gas crisis develops against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. The Düsseldorf-based group had long purchased gas from Russia, but these imports were capped last year. In order to fulfill current contracts, Uniper had to buy much more expensive gas from other sources - this caused the company great hardship and led to nationalization to prevent consequential damage.

According to preliminary figures published back in early February, the group suffered a loss before interest and taxes of around €10.4 billion last year. In the previous year - before the gas crisis - it had posted a profit of 1.2 billion euros. In terms of adjusted net income, the company expects a loss of around 7 billion euros, compared with a profit of 906 million euros in the previous year. The complete set of figures for the past fiscal year is to be presented on Friday.

After a disastrous fiscal year, there was at least one ray of hope. The so-called gas replacement costs were not as high as initially feared: At the beginning of November, Uniper had still expected around €40 billion in extra costs to be incurred in fiscal 2022 and in the future. At the beginning of February, management reduced this figure by more than half to €19.1 billion.

Uniper has around 7,000 employees in Europe. For the federal government, rescuing Uniper became an expensive proposition; nationalization could cost up to €34.5 billion. The federal government holds 99.1 percent of Uniper's share capital./wdw/DP/jha