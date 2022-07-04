German Government Preparing to Aid Energy Utilities Through Energy Security Laws, Reuters Reports

--The German government aims to include tools for the bailout of stricken gas companies, like Uniper SE, in its energy security law, Reuters reports, citing government sources.

--Germany could model a possible bailout for Uniper after Deutsche Lufthansa AG's financial aid package, but taking a stake in the utility would be the last resort, according to Reuters.

--The discussion underlines the country's current struggles as it deals with soaring energy prices and the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine on national companies.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3Idlmob

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0554ET