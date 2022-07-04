Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Uniper SE
  News
  Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:06 2022-07-04 am EDT
15.45 EUR   -1.18%
05:55aGerman Government Preparing to Aid Energy Utilities Through Energy Security Laws, Reuters Reports
DJ
05:29aGermany Wants to Include Potential Rescue Package for Uniper in Energy Security Law
MT
05:08aGERMANY PREPARING TO HELP STRICKEN UNIPER THROUGH ENERGY SECURITY LAW : sources
RE
German Government Preparing to Aid Energy Utilities Through Energy Security Laws, Reuters Reports

07/04/2022 | 05:55am EDT
--The German government aims to include tools for the bailout of stricken gas companies, like Uniper SE, in its energy security law, Reuters reports, citing government sources.

--Germany could model a possible bailout for Uniper after Deutsche Lufthansa AG's financial aid package, but taking a stake in the utility would be the last resort, according to Reuters.

--The discussion underlines the country's current struggles as it deals with soaring energy prices and the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine on national companies.


Full story: https://reut.rs/3Idlmob


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0554ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1.24% 5.635 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
UNIPER SE -2.37% 15.37 Delayed Quote.-62.61%
All news about UNIPER SE
05:55aGerman Government Preparing to Aid Energy Utilities Through Energy Security Laws, Reute..
DJ
05:29aGermany Wants to Include Potential Rescue Package for Uniper in Energy Security Law
MT
05:08aGERMANY PREPARING TO HELP STRICKEN U : sources
RE
03:50aRussian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine
RE
12:12aGermany Weighs Rescue Package Used for Lufthansa to Bail Out Uniper
MT
07/01Explainer-Germany's plans to spread gas price risk
RE
07/01German Finance Minister Says Potential Uniper Bailout to Not Impact Federal Budget
MT
07/01Coal 1 - Clean energies 0
07/01UNIPER : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
07/01UNIPER : UBS remains Neutral
MD
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 749 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 896 M 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 5 720 M 5 950 M 5 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 319
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,63 €
Average target price 25,55 €
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-62.61%5 950
SEMPRA ENERGY16.09%48 265
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.25%47 068
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 262
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.43%33 223
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.09%32 287