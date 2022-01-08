German SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline to
bring Russian gas to Germany should not be mixed up with
political and human rights disputes with Moscow, a senior
official from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) that leads
Germany's coalition government told Reuters.
The pipeline was completed in September, but is awaiting
approval from German and European Union regulators, and some
politicians - in Germany and abroad - have said it should be
blocked due to several policy disagreements with Russia.
"Nord Stream 2 is, so to say, nearly connected to the grid,
with only the lack of legal permits hindering the final start of
operations," the SPD's general secretary, Kevin Kuehnert, said
in an interview.
"At some stage, there must be political and legal peace in
such a discussion," he added.
Kuehnert said the project, led by Russia's Gazprom
, should not be mixed up with responses to Russia's
territorial controversies with Ukraine and human rights issues,
where Berlin had clear positions and diplomatic strategies.
The SPD's support for the pipeline under the Baltic Sea, a
geopolitical irritant to the United States and countries
including Ukraine and Poland, contrasts with the position of its
junior coalition partner the Greens, but mirrors the stance of
former Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats' (CDU).
Merkel declared the pipeline a commercial project, a line
carried on by SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In another jibe at the Greens over the EU's energy
definitions - which have classed nuclear power and gas as
climate-friendly - Kuehnert said trying to throw out Brussels'
proposals was "utopian," given Germany's opposition to nuclear
put it in a minority position.
The EU is also in favor of using gas as a bridging
technology under certain conditions until renewables and clean
hydrogen can replace it. Kuehnert said a majority
of environmental groups accepted this reasoning.
