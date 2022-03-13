German gas utility VNG seeks state aid, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany's VNG, a unit of
utility EnBW, has applied for state aid to shield it from any
collapse in Russian gas supplies, Handelsblatt business daily
reported on Sunday.
Citing industry sources, the paper said that VNG had applied
to the KfW state development bank for a credit option.
Asked about the report, the company said the war in Ukraine
had a massive impact on global and European energy markets. The
effect on VNG's business operations and the risk situation was
"extraordinary and challenging but manageable".
"For the future, however, it cannot be completely ruled out
that there will be developments in the short term that could put
a heavy strain on VNG's currently comfortable financial
situation," said a spokesperson.
To be prepared for all eventualities, VNG is in contact with
the appropriate divisions of government and associations, the
spokesperson added.
VNG is involved in trading and sales of gas, transport,
storage and biogas.
Earlier, a source close to the German finance ministry had
said a second energy company had received state aid after Uniper
secured credit lines of up to $11 billion from parent
Fortum and state bank KfW in January to cope with volatility in
energy markets.
Confirming a report in Welt am Sonntag, the source declined
to name the second company but said it had received a 5.5
billion euro ($6 billion) short-term loan.
The finance ministry declined to comment. A spokesperson for
the economy ministry said it did not want to comment on
individual cases.
"In general, KfW's liquidity instruments are available to
all sectors and are effective where short-term liquidity needs
to be secured," the economy ministry spokesperson said.
STEAG, Germany's fifth largest utility, has also been under
pressure. It said in January it had secured at least 100 million
euros in extra funding to protect it from soaring prices.
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
