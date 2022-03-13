Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German gas utility VNG seeks state aid, Handelsblatt reports

03/13/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany's VNG, a unit of utility EnBW, has applied for state aid to shield it from any collapse in Russian gas supplies, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Sunday.

Citing industry sources, the paper said that VNG had applied to the KfW state development bank for a credit option.

Asked about the report, the company said the war in Ukraine had a massive impact on global and European energy markets. The effect on VNG's business operations and the risk situation was "extraordinary and challenging but manageable".

"For the future, however, it cannot be completely ruled out that there will be developments in the short term that could put a heavy strain on VNG's currently comfortable financial situation," said a spokesperson.

To be prepared for all eventualities, VNG is in contact with the appropriate divisions of government and associations, the spokesperson added.

VNG is involved in trading and sales of gas, transport, storage and biogas.

Earlier, a source close to the German finance ministry had said a second energy company had received state aid after Uniper secured credit lines of up to $11 billion from parent Fortum and state bank KfW in January to cope with volatility in energy markets.

Confirming a report in Welt am Sonntag, the source declined to name the second company but said it had received a 5.5 billion euro ($6 billion) short-term loan.

The finance ministry declined to comment. A spokesperson for the economy ministry said it did not want to comment on individual cases.

"In general, KfW's liquidity instruments are available to all sectors and are effective where short-term liquidity needs to be secured," the economy ministry spokesperson said.

STEAG, Germany's fifth largest utility, has also been under pressure. It said in January it had secured at least 100 million euros in extra funding to protect it from soaring prices. ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Markus Wacket, Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ 3.41% 16.82 Delayed Quote.-37.68%
UNIPER SE 2.50% 20.48 Delayed Quote.-51.00%
All news about UNIPER SE
01:47pGerman gas utility VNG seeks state aid, Handelsblatt reports
RE
11:35aAnother German energy company gets state aid for liquidity crunch - source
RE
03/11UNIPER : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
03/10European Natural Gas Prices Fall as Traders Monitor Military Action in Gas Transit Area..
MT
03/09UNIPER : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
MD
03/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 9, 2022
03/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/08Uniper shares reverse gains after planned Russia exit, Nord Stream 2 writedown
RE
03/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, KKR, Adidas, Bayer, Tesla...
03/08UNIPER : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 640 M 77 337 M 77 337 M
Net income 2022 713 M 781 M 781 M
Net Debt 2022 2 095 M 2 294 M 2 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 6,56%
Capitalization 7 495 M 8 205 M 8 205 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 206
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,48 €
Average target price 35,45 €
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-51.00%8 205
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.06%52 992
SEMPRA ENERGY17.39%48 677
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-1.51%32 997
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.-15.51%30 936