  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:47 2022-09-29 am EDT
4.054 EUR   +0.10%
07:28aGerman govt agrees relief package in response to soaring energy prices - sources
RE
09/28Germany extends run times for coal-fired power plants to boost supply
RE
09/28Finland's Finance Minister Says Uniper Acquisition Years Ago a Mistake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German govt agrees relief package in response to soaring energy prices - sources

09/29/2022 | 07:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz takes part in the 25th anniversary celebration for the IGBCE

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has agreed a comprehensive relief package which involves significant but responsible spending to tackle soaring energy prices, government sources said on Thursday.

One source said a volume of 200 billion euros ($193.68 billion) had been discussed. A previously planned gas levy on consumers would be scrapped under the package so as not to further fuel gas price increases.

The chancellor's office said the government will hold a news conference on the energy situation at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Berlin on Thursday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner are expected to present a comprehensive response to high gas and electricity prices.

The gas levy, which had been due to come into effect from Saturday and remain in place until April 2024, was conceived with a view to helping utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supply.

However, the need for the levy came into question after the government's decision to nationalise Uniper, Germany's biggest Russian gas importer.

Berlin has suspended its limit on new debt of 0.35% of gross domestic product this year. Finance Minister Christian Lindner has said he wants to comply with the limit next year.

($1 = 1.0326 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker, Rachel More, Miranda Murray, Alexandra Hudson)

By Holger Hansen


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 169 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2022 -4 303 M -4 149 M -4 149 M
Net Debt 2022 846 M 816 M 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,57x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 1 482 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,05 €
Average target price 12,05 €
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-90.31%1 429
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY82.58%73 765
SEMPRA ENERGY18.67%49 340
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.59%42 905
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.53%38 157
ACWA POWER COMPANY95.71%31 912