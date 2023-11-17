STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - German energy firm Uniper said on Friday it had no plans to build new reactors in Sweden, despite a big push by the government to encourage investment and expand the country's nuclear power production.

The centre-right government believes nuclear power is the best way to meet an expected surge in demand for electricity as industry and transport phase out fossil fuels.

Uniper is the majority owner of Sweden's Oskarshamn nuclear plant and has stakes in its other two plants, at Ringhals and Forsmark and was mentioned by Energy Minister Ebba Busch as a potential investor in new reactors.

"We do not have any plans currently to invest in new nuclear power," spokesperson Desiree Liljevall said.

She said, however, that the company was assessing the possibility of extending the lifespan of the Oskarshamn 3 reactor.

"Of the 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) which Uniper is investing in speeding up the 'green transition' we hope that the major part will find its way to Sweden," Liljevall said.

Sweden's government said this week it aimed to boost electricity supply with the equivalent of two new full-sized reactors by 2035, possibly with a number of smaller SMRs - small modular reactors.

The coalition said it was looking at how to bear some of the financial cost of building and running new nuclear plants, adding that current offers of loan guarantees were not enough of an incentive.

($1 = 10.5732 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Sharon Singleton)