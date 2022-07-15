Germany says Finland talks did not yield clearer timeline for Uniper's future

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - A Finnish government
minister's visit to Berlin on Thursday did not yield a clearer
timeline for a solution to the financial problems of embattled
German utility Uniper, Germany's economy ministry said
on Friday.
"There is no real time frame," a spokesperson for the
ministry said, giving no details on the talks between the German
government and Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti
Tuppurainen.
Tuppurainen had said on Thursday that talks were advancing
but still in a very critical and sensitive stage.
Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer, is subject to urgent
consultations between the Berlin and Helsinki governments after
it asked Berlin for a bailout to tackle financial problems
caused by the scarcity of gas and sky-rocketing prices.
State-dominated Finnish utility Fortum holds a
78% stake.
A Uniper spokesperson said on Friday that the company is
drawing down its underground gas reserves to fulfil parts of its
delivery obligations as Russian shipments dropped to zero on the
Nord Stream 1 link.
"We are currently reducing our own booked gas volumes in our
storage facilities in order to supply customers with gas and
secure Uniper's liquidity," said the spokesperson.
Nord Stream 1 began 10-days of maintenance on
Monday.
On Thursday, the build-up of German overall gas reserves for
winter reversed into a small day-on-day fall for the first time.
The energy network regulator reported Germany's total storage
capacity was 64.5% full, down 0.1 percentage point.
Ukraine and its allies have accused Russia of limiting the
flow of energy to Europe deliberately in revenge for sanctions
over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a
"special military operation".
Russia says it is a reliable supplier that honours its
contacts.
Uniper has storage facilities at Etzel, Epe, Bierwang and
Breitbrunn, among other places.
