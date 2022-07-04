Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:49 2022-07-04 am EDT
15.62 EUR   -0.10%
09:05aGermany to overhaul laws to allow energy bailouts - sources
RE
09:03aUNIPER : Construction of Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal can start quickly
PU
06:52aEUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms, spot up on tight supply
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany to overhaul laws to allow energy bailouts - sources

07/04/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Government could present proposals to parliament this week

* Government may acquire stake in Uniper: sources

* Possible Uniper bailout could follow Lufthansa rescue model

* Germany fears ‘Lehman moment’ for energy firms

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Germany's government will have the power to take stakes in utilities and impose emergency levies on consumers under proposed legal changes now under discussion, three sources told Reuters, as Berlin moves to beef up energy security.

Ministers are scrambling to deal with the impact of soaring energy prices on electricity firms after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Economy Minister Robert Habeck recently warning of "a Lehman effect" as suppliers face soaring costs to meet obligations to customers.

Officials have been talking to Uniper, the largest buyer of Russian gas in Germany, about a bailout, and the sources said Berlin wants to ensure similar rescue measures are available for other companies if required.

Uniper said last week it was discussing possible guarantees, raising credit facilities or even the state taking an equity stake.

The sources told Reuters the government might take a stake in Uniper as a last resort, and was preparing possible rescue measures of similar companies through amendments to its energy security law. Uniper declined immediate comment.

Amendments to the law are currently being discussed among government ministries and could be presented to parliament on Friday.

They may also allow the government to quickly impose a special levy on consumers as a means of passing on soaring energy costs equitably, the government sources said.

A possible bailout for Uniper could be modeled after pandemic relief for airline Lufthansa, which was saved from bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic with a 9 billion euro ($9.40 billion) aid package, one German government source said.

"The federal government should be given options along the lines of the Lufthansa aid," the source said.

Lufthansa's bailout saw the state taking a 20% stake in the airline through an Economic Stabilization Fund, but without being able to exercise shareholder voting rights.

The airline was not allowed to take over other companies until 75% of the state aid had been repaid, and its shareholders and managers could not benefit from taxpayers' money, meaning dividends and bonus payments were put on hold.

SKY-HIGH PRICES

Decades after de-regulating their energy markets, governments across Europe are intervening to prop up utility companies buckling under sky-high prices, while also protecting consumers from soaring costs.

Several European energy suppliers have gone bust over the past year, where they have had long-term contracts with customers and have been unable to pass on the swift spike in prices.

To try to shield consumers from soaring energy bills, governments have also turned to windfall taxes on oil and gas companies, subsidies and discounts.

Russia is Germany's top supplier of gas, making it more exposed than other European states to an economic war with Moscow.

Soaring prices have heaped political pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who on Monday will meet unions and employers to try to build a consensus on fighting inflation, reviving a concept established in 1967 in response to economic recession that ended the country's post-war boom.

Germany has accused Russia of strangling the flow of energy to Europe through spurious pretexts in revenge for sanctions over the Ukraine war, and is closely watching whether flows will resume after scheduled maintenance July 11-21.

Russia has denied doing so, and said it was a reliable energy supplier that honours its contracts. Uniper said it was receiving around 40% of the normal amount of gas from Russia at the moment.

The benchmark Dutch front-month gas price rose more than 8% on Monday to a peak of 160 euros per megawatt hour, its highest level since March 9. The price remains below a record but is still 500% higher than this time last year.

Germany's government has warned of possible energy shortages and rationing in the winter months if it cannot fill its gas storage quickly enough.

"The hope of filling the gas storage facilities to some extent by winter could be torpedoed by Russia at any time. Then there are hardly any compensatory possibilities left," said a note from Sentix that tracks investor morale in the euro zone.

"In Germany, some ideological boundaries have to be crossed to prevent a "Lehman moment" in the energy sector," it said, referencing the U.S. bank whose demise help triggered the 2008 financial crisis.

($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale and Paul Carrel; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.63% 0.65716 Delayed Quote.2.32%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.24% 1.16296 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.743859 Delayed Quote.6.90%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 0.95% 5.62 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.17% 0.012125 Delayed Quote.3.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.52% 112.98 Delayed Quote.42.80%
PJSC GAZPROM -7.00% 192.5 End-of-day quote.-43.92%
UNIPER SE 0.13% 15.65 Delayed Quote.-62.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.18% 0.95702 Delayed Quote.9.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.62% 55.363 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
WTI 1.36% 109.709 Delayed Quote.43.97%
All news about UNIPER SE
09:05aGermany to overhaul laws to allow energy bailouts - sources
RE
09:03aUNIPER : Construction of Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal can start quickly
PU
06:52aEUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms, spot up on tight supply
RE
05:55aGerman Government Preparing to Aid Energy Utilities Through Energy Security Laws, Reute..
DJ
05:29aGermany Wants to Include Potential Rescue Package for Uniper in Energy Security Law
MT
05:08aGERMANY PREPARING TO HELP STRICKEN U : sources
RE
03:50aRussian gas flows to Europe steady via Nord Stream, Ukraine
RE
12:12aGermany Weighs Rescue Package Used for Lufthansa to Bail Out Uniper
MT
07/01Explainer-Germany's plans to spread gas price risk
RE
07/01German Finance Minister Says Potential Uniper Bailout to Not Impact Federal Budget
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 749 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2022 861 M 896 M 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 5 720 M 5 950 M 5 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 319
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,63 €
Average target price 25,55 €
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-62.61%5 950
SEMPRA ENERGY16.09%48 265
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.25%47 068
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 262
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.43%33 223
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.09%32 287