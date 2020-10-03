Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 06:05am EDT

* German foreign minister raises pressure on Moscow

* Maas: Sanctions must be targeted and proportionate

* Says EU can't ignore violation of chemical weapons ban

BERLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with an internationally banned nerve agent.

Navalny emerged in recent weeks from a coma after suddenly falling ill during a flight in Siberia and being air-lifted to Berlin for treatment. German doctors say he was poisoned with Novichok, a Russian nerve agent.

Germany, France and other Western countries have demanded an explanation from the Kremlin for Navalny's illness. Russia says it has seen no firm evidence he was poisoned and denies involvement in any attack on him.

"I am convinced that there will be no longer any way around sanctions," Maas told news portal t-online in an interview on Saturday.

"Sanctions must always be targeted and proportionate. But such a grave violation of the International Chemical Weapons Convention cannot be left unanswered. On this, we're united in Europe," Maas added.

Germany currently holds the rotating presidency of the 27-member bloc. EU leaders will discuss their reaction and possible sanctions against Russia at their next summit on Oct. 15-16.

"If the result of the German, Swedish and French laboratories is confirmed, there will be a clear response from the EU. I'm sure about that," Maas said.

The Navalny case has worsened relations between Moscow and a number of Western countries. Germany has faced calls to halt the nearly-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is meant to bring more Russian gas directly to Germany.

Asked if European sanctions against Russia should include Nord Stream 2, Maas said there were more than 100 European companies involved in the project, half of them in Germany.

"So many European workers would suffer from a construction freeze," Maas said.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Russia's state gas giant Gazprom , with half of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper and BASF's Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch company Shell, Austria's OMV and France's Engie. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.28% 52.03 Delayed Quote.-22.75%
ENGIE 0.31% 11.46 Real-time Quote.-20.42%
GAZPROM 0.71% 169.6 End-of-day quote.-33.85%
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -2.02% 22.3 End-of-day quote.-55.47%
UNIPER SE 0.07% 27.92 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNIPER SE
06:05aGermany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case
RE
09/29Uniper explores sale of 20% stake in Opal gas pipeline - sources
RE
09/18UNIPER : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
09/14TIMELINE-NORD STREAM 2 : Russia to Germany gas pipeline's difficult birth
RE
09/11Nord Stream 2 should not be used to punish Russia, says German state leader
RE
09/08Merkel dampens talk of halting Nord Stream 2 - party sources
RE
09/07No Nord Stream 2? No problem for Germany, economists say
RE
09/07Merkel doesn't rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline - spokesman
RE
09/07Merkel doesn't rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline - spokesman
RE
09/07UNIPER : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 663 M 79 274 M 79 274 M
Net income 2020 689 M 807 M 807 M
Net Debt 2020 1 365 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 4,91%
Capitalization 10 218 M 11 969 M 11 971 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 746
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 24,85 €
Last Close Price 27,92 €
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Biniek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE-5.39%11 969
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.87%41 312
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.45%34 460
ENGIE-20.42%32 378
E.ON SE1.79%29 176
RWE AG22.45%26 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group