    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Delayed Xetra  -  04/14 11:35:18 am EDT
23.32 EUR   -0.77%
05:43pGermany weighs leasing additional floating LNG terminal -source
RE
04/12UNIPER : Shell and Uniper to work together on blue hydrogen production facility in the UK
PU
04/12Shell, Uniper Partner To Launch Low-carbon Hydrogen Project In UK
MT
Germany weighs leasing additional floating LNG terminal -source

04/14/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Germany has signed contracts to lease three floating liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminals and is considering getting a fourth to more quickly reduce dependence on Russia for gas supplies, a government source said.

Germany's Economy and Climate Protection Ministry last month said it had secured three so-called Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) via utility companies RWE and Uniper, adding negotiations were in the final stages.

"Planning and preparations for negotiations for a fourth FSRU are also under way," the source said.

Germany plans to spend up to 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) for the four terminals over the next decade, news agency dpa reported, citing a document by the Finance Ministry.

FSRUs are part of Germany's strategy to diversify away from Russia, which accounts for most of its gas. The ministry has said that the terminals could start operation as soon as winter 2022/2023.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Christoph Steitz and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -1.34% 39.9 Delayed Quote.13.21%
UNIPER SE -0.77% 23.32 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.06% 81.875 Delayed Quote.13.91%
