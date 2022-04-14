Germany weighs leasing additional floating LNG terminal -source

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Germany has signed contracts to
lease three floating liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminals and
is considering getting a fourth to more quickly reduce
dependence on Russia for gas supplies, a government source said.
Germany's Economy and Climate Protection Ministry last month
said it had secured three so-called Floating Storage and
Regasification Units (FSRU) via utility companies RWE
and Uniper, adding negotiations were in the final
stages.
"Planning and preparations for negotiations for a fourth
FSRU are also under way," the source said.
Germany plans to spend up to 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion)
for the four terminals over the next decade, news agency dpa
reported, citing a document by the Finance Ministry.
FSRUs are part of Germany's strategy to diversify away from
Russia, which accounts for most of its gas. The ministry has
said that the terminals could start operation as soon as winter
2022/2023.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
