Important step towards the " Iconographic Future Power Plant " in Hamburg-Moorburg: Planning funds for co-financing released

Hamburg, 20 May 2021: The energy transition in Hamburg-Moorburg is taking concrete shape: With its 'Strategic Decision' financing commitment, Uniper SE is securing the next project phase of the 'Iconographic Future Power Plant (IFPP) - HH 2 Europe' project. In concrete terms, this involves the approval of project development costs in the millions by Uniper SE in order to press ahead with the further planning on the way to a final investment decision. This means that Uniper has now provided all the planning and project development funds required for the next project phase.

'We are very pleased that the successful and close cooperation based on this strategic decision can now be consolidated and further intensified,' explains Alexander Voigt, founder and CEO of HH 2 e AG. For Uniper SE, board member David Bryson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, will lead the project. By joining the supervisory board of HH 2 e AG, David Bryson, who has many years of operational experience in the energy industry, is making Uniper's commitment to the 'power plant of the future' even clearer. The IFPP is scheduled to go into operation in Hamburg as early as 2025.

Expansion of the Supervisory Board at HH 2 e AG to include further experts:

Simultaneously with the launch of this project phase, HH 2 e AG is expanding its Supervisory Board to include additional personalities from politics and business. The Supervisory Board with its Chairman Prof. Christian Held, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board Dr. Markus Klimmer, Markus Graebig and Dr. Albrecht Reuter will be expanded by Dr. Barbara Hendricks, MdB (former Federal Minister of the Environment), David Bryson and Dr. Peter Blauwhoff (long-standing Chairman of the Management Board of Shell Deutschland Holding GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Tata Steel Nederland B.V. ).

'Uniper has set itself ambitious goals for CO 2 neutrality with 'Net-Zero 2035'. We were convinced of the HH 2 Europe concept from the very beginning and have been actively involved in the project development with great commitment since the initial idea phase. The project will make an important contribution to initiating the next stage of the energy transition in Hamburg and beyond. In cooperation with HH 2 e, we are working to ensure that the technical and economic feasibility, the approval situation and the funding commitment make a final investment decision possible', explains David Bryson.

Siemens Energy AG also continues to be actively and intensively involved in the planning and technical development work. Together with the other project partners, Siemens Energy is combining the innovative elements of the 'Iconographic Future Power Plant' in Hamburg-Moorburg. After a planning and construction period of only four years, industry, households and mobility are to be reliably supplied with green heat and hydrogen from renewable energies. 'Hardly any other project stands so clearly and extensively for innovation and for a successful transformation of the energy supply as this one. That is why Siemens Energy is contributing its expertise as a technology partner to the project with great motivation,' emphasises Dr. Jochen Eickholt, member of the Managing Board of Siemens Energy AG.

HH 2 e AG is a highly specialised project developer for the after-use and conversion of fossil sites to sustainable energy production and supply. In mid-February 2021, HH 2 e AG and other project partners submitted a detailed project outline in the context of the expression of interest in the so-called Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). Together with Uniper SE, Siemens Energy AG, Airbus Operations GmbH and other partner companies and institutions, HH 2 e AG intends to initiate the next stage of the energy transition at the power plant site in Hamburg-Moorburg through an iconographic power plant of the future.

The IFPP: High-temperature storage, electrolyser and innovative gas turbine as main components

At its core, the IFPP is about storing and transforming large amounts of wind power and providing tradable, green energy products according to demand. Renewable energies are integrated in this way on a large industrial scale into the sectors of heat, transport and to decarbonise industry. Part of the stored energy is supplied to Hamburg's industry as high-temperature heat in the form of process steam. Another part is converted into oxygen and hydrogen by an innovative electrolysis technology. The gas turbine provides green peak load as an innovative power plant component.

The special feature: The renewable electricity is absorbed by the future power plant for an average of four hours a day and provided over 24 hours as green heat, process steam, hydrogen and hydrogen products as well as oxygen. In this way, the system adapts to the generation peaks of renewable energies, thus optimising the electricity purchase costs and minimising the costs for hydrogen storage at the same time.

This makes it possible to supply large quantities of green hydrogen directly to industry and other customers, e.g. in the mobility sector. In the long term, this will make it possible to meet the hydrogen needs of Hamburg's energy-intensive industry completely without emissions. In addition, delivery and heavy goods traffic as well as ships in the port of Hamburg and the surrounding area could be climate-neutral in the future with green hydrogen or, for example, green ammonia.

Another goal: a hydrogen trading platform is to be established in Hamburg:

The development of an integrated energy system is to be accompanied by the emergence of a hydrogen trading platform, which will become the international marketplace for the physical and balance-sheet trading of hydrogen. Other power-to-x energy carriers derived from green hydrogen, such as ammonia, methanol or synthetic fuels, are also included. This planned platform is intended to make an important contribution to the development of a regionally, nationally and globally networked hydrogen economy, of which Hamburg will be an important powerhouse and trading centre.

About HH 2 e AG

HH 2 e AG combines pioneering spirit, innovative strength, technical know-how, energy industry expertise and around 30 years of experience with planning and implementing projects to realise the energy transition. HH 2 e AG is based in Hamburg. www.hh2e.de

About Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on the energy systems of the future, supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, for example gas and steam turbines, hydrogen-powered hybrid power plants, generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio is already decarbonised. Through its majority stake in the listed Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Siemens Energy is one of the global market leaders in renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the world's electricity generation is based on Siemens Energy technologies. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people in more than 90 countries worldwide and generated sales of approximately 27.5 billion euros in fiscal 2020. www.siemens-energy.com

About Uniper