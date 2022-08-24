KfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - German state lender KfW
is prepared to extend a credit line to struggling gas
importer Uniper as one way to offset losses that have
accelerated with soaring fuel prices, two people familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
Uniper, hit by the cost of trying to replace reduced Russian
gas deliveries, struck an initial 15 billion euro ($14.9
billion) bailout deal with the German government in July,
including a 9 billion euro credit line from KfW, 5 billion of
which has already been drawn.
That line could be increased as a backstop measure to
account for a much more significant increase in gas prices than
was expected at the start of the bailout talks in June, the
sources said.
Details of the bailout are still under discussion and a term
sheet is expected to be signed in mid-September, the people
said, adding other options were also under discussion and that
KfW may not need to increase the line.
Frankfurt-listed Uniper shares extended losses
following the news and were down 4.2%.
Germany's economy ministry currently sees no need to adjust
the Uniper rescue package, a spokesperson said, adding it was
unclear how the situation would develop going forward.
KfW and Uniper both declined to comment.
Uniper has been forced to buy gas in the spot market where
prices have soared to replace a shortfall in deliveries from
Russia, which has reduced flows through the Nord Stream 1
pipeline since mid-June.
Uniper's gas losses stood at 3.8 billion euros as of Aug. 17
and, according to comments by finance chief Tiina Tuomela last
week, are rising by roughly 100 million euros each day.
At the current rate this will amount to 8.2 billion euros by
Oct. 1 when a gas levy kicks in that allows Uniper to pass on
most of the higher gas costs to customers and massively cut
losses.
That would be higher than a 7 billion euro threshold beyond
which the German government has pledged to backstop losses,
although the mechanism by which it would do so still needs to be
clarified, the sources said.
They added that increasing the gas levy could also help
cushion the blow.
"At the end of June, when we started the negotiations, we
expected the backstop to not be reached at all," Uniper Chief
Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach told journalists last week after
presenting a 12.3 billion euro first-half loss.
Maubach said the worst-case assumption at the time had been
that the backstop threshold would be reached sometime after the
gas levy kicks in. "But now it's clear that it will be reached
earlier."
