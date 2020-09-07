Merkel doesn't rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline - spokesman

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel does not
rule out the possibility of sanctioning a pipeline set to bring
Russian gas to Germany in response to the suspected poisoning of
a Kremlin critic with a Soviet-style nerve agent, her chief
spokesman said on Monday.
"The chancellor shares the remarks made by the foreign
minister," said Steffen Seibert. He was asked about remarks by
Heiko Maas urging Russia to help to clear up the case of Alexei
Navalny or else force Germany to withdraw its support for the
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke
Writing by Joseph Nasr
Editing by Thomas Seythal)