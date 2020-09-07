Log in
UNIPER SE

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
Merkel doesn't rule out sanctions on Russian gas pipeline - spokesman

09/07/2020 | 05:54am EDT

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel does not rule out the possibility of sanctioning a pipeline set to bring Russian gas to Germany in response to the suspected poisoning of a Kremlin critic with a Soviet-style nerve agent, her chief spokesman said on Monday.

"The chancellor shares the remarks made by the foreign minister," said Steffen Seibert. He was asked about remarks by Heiko Maas urging Russia to help to clear up the case of Alexei Navalny or else force Germany to withdraw its support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 1.42% 52.87 Real-time Quote.-22.61%
ENGIE 2.66% 11.945 Real-time Quote.-19.17%
GAZPROM -0.92% 178.36 End-of-day quote.-30.44%
UNIPER SE 0.62% 26.12 Real-time Quote.-12.03%
