EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.12.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Dec 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
416475332


18.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News EQS News Service

1798209  18.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp