Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-12-05 pm EST
3.619 EUR   +3.93%
03:17pNetherlands proposes EU gas price cap for state-backed buyers - document
RE
01:18pFactbox-How governments are trying to ease inflation pain
RE
09:35aUniper and Fortum end 'OneTeam' initiatives
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netherlands proposes EU gas price cap for state-backed buyers - document

12/05/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has weighed into the European Union's debate on whether to cap gas prices with an alternative proposal that would cap gas prices but only for government-owned or state-supported buyers.

EU countries are negotiating a European Commission proposal for a cap to limit gas price spikes as countries attempt to pull down high energy costs in their economies, and are racing to reach a deal by Dec. 13.

The Dutch proposal, shared with EU countries and seen by Reuters, said government-backed gas buyers and companies obliged by law to buy gas to fill storage had contributed to surging gas prices in Europe this summer, as countries raced to replace dwindling Russian gas deliveries and were willing to pay sky-high prices to do so.

The Netherlands therefore proposed capping gas transactions by those buyers at a level below the cap proposed by the EU, and which would be reviewed each month.

Europe's energy crunch has driven countries including the Netherlands to subsidise storage filling, while Germany is nationalising gas importers Uniper SE and Sefe. State-owned gas buyers in Poland, Italy and Austria could also be affected by the proposed Dutch cap.

The lower price cap - which the proposal did not specify - could help the idea win support from Belgium, Poland, Italy and other countries who want an EU cap but criticised the EU proposal for having too high a price and conditions so strict that it was unlikely to be triggered.

However, the Dutch cap would not directly intervene in the EU's exchange-traded gas markets, which some pro-cap countries say they want. The Commission had proposed capping trades on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub's front-month contract.

The Netherlands' proposal said the cap could be enforced either by the EU refusing to approve state aid support for gas buying schemes if prices are above the cap, or by countries reporting to the EU their government-backed gas buying and prices each month.

EU gas prices surged after Russia cut deliveries following its February invasion of Ukraine, but prices peaked in August, coinciding with Russia taking the Nord Stream 1 pipeline offline and a drive among EU countries to fill up storage ahead of winter. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIPER SE 3.96% 3.62 Delayed Quote.-91.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 61.625 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
All news about UNIPER SE
03:17pNetherlands proposes EU gas price cap for state-backed buyers - document
RE
01:18pFactbox-How governments are trying to ease inflation pain
RE
09:35aUniper and Fortum end 'OneTeam' initiatives
AQ
09:17aRWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom
RE
08:58aRWE Seeks Arbitration Over Gas Deliveries Missed by Gazprom
MT
12/02German gas importer VNG clinches deal to avoid state aid
RE
11/30Uniper Board Plans 'Maximum Separation' from Russian Business Unit
MT
11/30Gazprom rejects Uniper's claims for billions in compensation over undelivered gas
RE
11/30Uniper Files Arbitration Case Against Gazprom in Sweden; Stock Down 7%
MT
11/30Uniper CEO: Our goal is to return to profit in 2025
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 183 B 183 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 184 M -7 184 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 886 M 2 886 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,48 €
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-91.67%1 336
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY165.15%106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY25.44%52 157
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 005
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.76%45 732
ENGIE11.07%36 713