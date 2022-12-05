Netherlands proposes EU gas price cap for state-backed buyers - document

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Netherlands has weighed
into the European Union's debate on whether to cap gas prices
with an alternative proposal that would cap gas prices but only
for government-owned or state-supported buyers.
EU countries are negotiating a European Commission proposal
for a cap to limit gas price spikes as countries attempt to pull
down high energy costs in their economies, and are racing to
reach a deal by Dec. 13.
The Dutch proposal, shared with EU countries and seen by
Reuters, said government-backed gas buyers and companies obliged
by law to buy gas to fill storage had contributed to surging gas
prices in Europe this summer, as countries raced to replace
dwindling Russian gas deliveries and were willing to pay
sky-high prices to do so.
The Netherlands therefore proposed capping gas transactions
by those buyers at a level below the cap proposed by the EU, and
which would be reviewed each month.
Europe's energy crunch has driven countries including the
Netherlands to subsidise storage filling, while Germany is
nationalising gas importers Uniper SE and Sefe.
State-owned gas buyers in Poland, Italy and Austria could also
be affected by the proposed Dutch cap.
The lower price cap - which the proposal did not specify -
could help the idea win support from Belgium, Poland, Italy and
other countries who want an EU cap but criticised the EU
proposal for having too high a price and conditions so strict
that it was unlikely to be triggered.
However, the Dutch cap would not directly intervene in the
EU's exchange-traded gas markets, which some pro-cap countries
say they want. The Commission had proposed capping trades on the
Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub's front-month
contract.
The Netherlands' proposal said the cap could be enforced
either by the EU refusing to approve state aid support for gas
buying schemes if prices are above the cap, or by countries
reporting to the EU their government-backed gas buying and
prices each month.
EU gas prices surged after Russia cut deliveries following
its February invasion of Ukraine, but prices peaked in August,
coinciding with Russia taking the Nord Stream 1 pipeline offline
and a drive among EU countries to fill up storage ahead of
winter.
