Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says has completed section in German waters

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Russia-led Nord Stream 2
consortium said on Monday it has completed laying pipes for the
project in German waters, finishing work on a 2.6 kilometre-long
portion of the pipeline, which had been stalled by the threat of
U.S. sanctions.
"We have completed this work," the consortium said in an
emailed statement, referring to the pipe-laying in the German
economic zone.
Earlier on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed the Russian
pipe-laying vessel Fortuna has left the Nord Stream 2 gas
pipeline construction site in Germany's section of the Baltic
Sea.
The Fortuna earlier this month resumed work on the pipeline,
which will pump gas directly from Russia to western Europe,
bypassing Ukraine. Work had been suspended for a year because of
the risks of sanctions from the United States.
The pipeline, which is estimated to cost 9.5 billion euros
($11.6 billion), will make western Europe more dependent on
Russian gas and Washington says it will compromise European
energy security.
It has become a flashpoint in relations between Russia and
the West, which have sunk to post-Cold War lows. The Kremlin has
called the sanctions "unfair competition".
The Fortuna is meant to continue construction of the
pipeline in Danish waters next month.
The consortium building the pipeline, led by Russian gas
giant Gazprom with Western partners, has still to lay
more than 100-km of pipeline, although more than 90% of the
project has been completed.
Senior U.S. administration officials said last Wednesday
that Washington was urging European allies and private companies
to halt work that could help build the pipeline and was
preparing wider sanctions on the project in the coming weeks.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday
that Russia will have to adjust to possible new U.S. sanctions
to complete the project.
The Kremlin has said that new U.S. sanctions targeting Nord
Stream 2 could complicate the pipeline's completion, but that
Moscow and European nations had an interest in its being built.
Gazprom's western partners in the project, which is
, Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell,
Austria's OMV and Engie.
($1 = 0.8190 euros)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Mark Potter and
Barbara Lewis)