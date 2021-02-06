Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Uniper SE    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pipe laying for Nord Stream 2 restarts in Danish waters

02/06/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The consortium behind the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has resumed laying pipes in the waters of Denmark, it said on Saturday, despite mounting pressure on the project from Washington.

Construction of the link, which would double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres of gas per year, was suspended in December 2019 due to the threat of sanctions from Washington.

However the German government has stood by the project and late in December a vessel called the Fortuna, which was subsequently put under sanctions by Washington, laid a 2.6 km (1.6 mile) portion of the pipeline in German waters.

Construction of the pipeline is mostly complete but around 120 km is left to be laid in Danish waters as well as 30 km in German waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German coastal town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.

The United States has long said the pipeline will increase Russian leverage over Europe and will bypass Ukraine, depriving Kyiv of lucrative transit fees. The United States is also keen to sell its sea-borne liquefied natural gas to European countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he believes Nord Stream 2 is a "bad deal for Europe".

The consortium said in emailed comments on Saturday that the latest pipe-laying activities by the Fortuna followed the successful completion of sea trials, adding: "All works are performed in line with the relevant permits. We will provide further information about the construction works and further planning in due time."

Given its major economic and strategic significance, Nord Stream 2 has been increasingly in focus following the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Friday's announcement of the expulsion of European diplomats from Russia.

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin was sticking with its support for the pipeline. Germany's position is that it is a commercial project.

Western partners of Russia's Gazprom in the project are Germany's Uniper and the Wintershall Dea unit of BASF, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Austria's OMV and French-based Engie. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Frances Kerry and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.23% 66.81 Delayed Quote.3.23%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.13% 10.76 Real-time Quote.-16.56%
ENGIE 0.83% 13.4 Real-time Quote.7.03%
GAZPROM 1.73% 221.86 End-of-day quote.4.31%
GAZPROM NEFT 2.79% 334.95 End-of-day quote.5.68%
OMV AG 0.85% 35.78 Delayed Quote.8.42%
UNIPER SE 0.73% 30.42 Delayed Quote.7.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.07% 74.583 Delayed Quote.2.38%
All news about UNIPER SE
07:12aPipe laying for Nord Stream 2 restarts in Danish waters
RE
02/02Germany to continue talks on buying TenneT stake after Dutch election
RE
01/28Novatek, Uniper Join to Develop Hydrogen Business
DJ
01/28Novatek Signs Deal With Uniper To Review Hydrogen Value Chain Development
MT
01/20Woodside Petroleum Produces 24.9 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent in Decembe..
MT
01/19U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian vessel involved with Nord Stream 2 pipeline
RE
01/18Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Str..
RE
01/18Environmental group files complaint to stop work on Nord Stream 2
RE
01/18Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny
RE
01/17WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : to Double LNG Supply to Uniper Under Amended Long-Term Deal
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66 393 M 79 957 M 79 957 M
Net income 2020 683 M 823 M 823 M
Net Debt 2020 1 886 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 11 133 M 13 392 M 13 407 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 11 644
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,29 €
Last Close Price 30,42 €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Schierenbeck Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Bibert Chief Financial Officer
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chie Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIPER SE7.72%13 392
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.57%41 480
ENGIE7.03%38 898
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.92%36 416
RWE AG4.83%29 465
E.ON SE-2.82%27 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ