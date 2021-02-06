Pipe laying for Nord Stream 2 restarts in Danish waters

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The consortium behind the
Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has resumed laying
pipes in the waters of Denmark, it said on Saturday, despite
mounting pressure on the project from Washington.
Construction of the link, which would double the capacity of
the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres of
gas per year, was suspended in December 2019 due to the threat
of sanctions from Washington.
However the German government has stood by the project and
late in December a vessel called the Fortuna, which was
subsequently put under sanctions by Washington, laid a 2.6 km
(1.6 mile) portion of the pipeline in German waters.
Construction of the pipeline is mostly complete but around
120 km is left to be laid in Danish waters as well as 30 km in
German waters, before it makes landfall at the northern German
coastal town of Lubmin, near Greifswald.
The United States has long said the pipeline will increase
Russian leverage over Europe and will bypass Ukraine, depriving
Kyiv of lucrative transit fees. The United States is also keen
to sell its sea-borne liquefied natural gas to European
countries.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said he believes Nord Stream 2
is a "bad deal for Europe".
The consortium said in emailed comments on Saturday that the
latest pipe-laying activities by the Fortuna followed the
successful completion of sea trials, adding: "All works are
performed in line with the relevant permits. We will provide
further information about the construction works and further
planning in due time."
Given its major economic and strategic significance, Nord
Stream 2 has been increasingly in focus following the jailing of
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Friday's announcement of the
expulsion of European diplomats from Russia.
On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin was
sticking with its support for the pipeline. Germany's position
is that it is a commercial project.
Western partners of Russia's Gazprom in the
project are Germany's Uniper and the Wintershall Dea
unit of BASF, Anglo-Dutch Shell,
Austria's OMV and French-based Engie.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin
Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova
Editing by Frances Kerry and David Holmes)