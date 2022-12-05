Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00 2022-12-05 am EST
3.688 EUR   +5.92%
08:58aRWE Seeks Arbitration Over Gas Deliveries Missed by Gazprom
MT
08:35aRWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt
RE
12/02German gas importer VNG clinches deal to avoid state aid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt

12/05/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: RWE holds capital markets day

BERLIN (Reuters) - German energy firm RWE has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom over missing gas deliveries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

The move comes after Uniper last week launched an arbitration process in the hope of securing billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom over undelivered gas volumes.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.43% 41.85 Delayed Quote.17.75%
UNIPER SE 5.80% 3.684 Delayed Quote.-91.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.74% 62.572 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
All news about UNIPER SE
08:58aRWE Seeks Arbitration Over Gas Deliveries Missed by Gazprom
MT
08:35aRWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt
RE
12/02German gas importer VNG clinches deal to avoid state aid
RE
11/30Uniper Board Plans 'Maximum Separation' from Russian Business Unit
MT
11/30Gazprom rejects Uniper's claims for billions in compensation over undelivered gas
RE
11/30Uniper Files Arbitration Case Against Gazprom in Sweden; Stock Down 7%
MT
11/30Uniper CEO: Our goal is to return to profit in 2025
RE
11/30Uniper : initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom and further ringfences Russian ..
PU
11/30Dutch court denies RWE and Uniper compensation for closure of coal plants
RE
11/30Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal on course for start by year-end
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 183 B 183 B
Net income 2022 -6 837 M -7 169 M -7 169 M
Net Debt 2022 2 747 M 2 880 M 2 880 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 209
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,48 €
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-91.67%1 336
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY164.39%106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY25.44%52 157
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 005
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.76%45 732
ENGIE11.07%36 713