Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Uniper SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UN01   DE000UNSE018

UNIPER SE

(UN01)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:35 2022-08-24 pm EDT
6.038 EUR   -2.85%
11:57aKfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources
RE
11:55aGermany's kfw prepared to extend credit line to uniper in light…
RE
11:55aTerm sheet on uniper bail-out expected to be signed mid-septembe…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TERM SHEET ON UNIPER BAIL-OUT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED MID-SEPTEMBE…

08/24/2022 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERM SHEET ON UNIPER BAIL-OUT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED MID-SEPTEMBER - SOURCES


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNIPER SE
11:57aKfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources
RE
11:55aGermany's kfw prepared to extend credit line to uniper in light…
RE
11:55aTerm sheet on uniper bail-out expected to be signed mid-septembe…
RE
08:46aNo further funds planned for Uniper - German EconMin spokesperson
RE
08:09aGERMAN ECONOMY MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON : We do not expect to see ne…
RE
08/23Germany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia
RE
08/23EDF's minority shareholders scramble to challenge nationalisation price
RE
08/23Germany's Uniper, E.ON to import green ammonia from Canada
RE
08/23Uniper, E.ON Sign Deal for Green Ammonia Import from Canada
MT
08/23Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 155 B 155 B 155 B
Net income 2022 -1 819 M -1 818 M -1 818 M
Net cash 2022 881 M 881 M 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,74x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 2 274 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 249
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart UNIPER SE
Duration : Period :
Uniper SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Average target price 21,38 €
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE-85.13%2 274
SEMPRA ENERGY27.23%52 898
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.94%50 090
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%44 521
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.06%37 954
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.0.97%33 613