Equities
Germany
Xetra
Uniper SE
News
Summary
UN01
DE000UNSE018
UNIPER SE
(UN01)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
12:35 2022-08-24 pm EDT
6.038
EUR
-2.85%
11:57a
KfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources
RE
11:55a
Germany's kfw prepared to extend credit line to uniper in light…
RE
11:55a
Term sheet on uniper bail-out expected to be signed mid-septembe…
RE
TERM SHEET ON UNIPER BAIL-OUT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED MID-SEPTEMBE…
08/24/2022 | 11:55am EDT
TERM SHEET ON UNIPER BAIL-OUT EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED MID-SEPTEMBER - SOURCES
© Reuters 2022
All news about UNIPER SE
11:57a
KfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources
RE
11:55a
Germany's kfw prepared to extend credit line to uniper in light…
RE
11:55a
Term sheet on uniper bail-out expected to be signed mid-septembe…
RE
08:46a
No further funds planned for Uniper - German EconMin spokesperson
RE
08:09a
GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON
: We do not expect to see ne…
RE
08/23
Germany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia
RE
08/23
EDF's minority shareholders scramble to challenge nationalisation price
RE
08/23
Germany's Uniper, E.ON to import green ammonia from Canada
RE
08/23
Uniper, E.ON Sign Deal for Green Ammonia Import from Canada
MT
08/23
Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNIPER SE
08/23
UNIPER
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/17
UNIPER
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/17
UNIPER
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
155 B
155 B
155 B
Net income 2022
-1 819 M
-1 818 M
-1 818 M
Net cash 2022
881 M
881 M
881 M
P/E ratio 2022
-2,74x
Yield 2022
1,02%
Capitalization
2 274 M
2 274 M
2 274 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,01x
EV / Sales 2023
0,02x
Nbr of Employees
11 249
Free-Float
22,0%
More Financials
Chart UNIPER SE
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIPER SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
6,22 €
Average target price
21,38 €
Spread / Average Target
244%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus-Dieter Maubach
Chief Executive Officer
Tiina Marjukka Tuomela
Chief Financial Officer
Markus Heikki Erdem Rauramo
Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Bryson
Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Wolff
Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNIPER SE
-85.13%
2 274
SEMPRA ENERGY
27.23%
52 898
NATIONAL GRID PLC
8.94%
50 090
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
20.69%
44 521
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
-6.06%
37 954
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
0.97%
33 613
More Results
