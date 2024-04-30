GRI 102-55

GRI Index

The 2023 Uniper Sustainability Report is guided by the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): "Core" option. References indicate which disclosures fulfill which GRI standards. In cases where a disclosure does not fulfill a standard completely, the Index provides additional information.

In addition, we show the relationship to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

  1. General information 2023 Organizational profile

102-1

Name of the organization

Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile

-

Business

Model

102-2

Activities, brands, products,

Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile

-

Business

Model

and services

102-3

Location of headquarters

Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile

-

Business

Model

102-4

Location of operations

Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile

-

Business

Model

102-5

Ownership and legal form

Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile

-

Business

Model

102-6

Markets served

Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile

-

Business

Model

102-7

Scale of the organization

Annual Report 2023

- Performance Indicators at a Glance

102-8

Information on employees and other

Annual Report 2023

- Performance Indicators at a Glance

5, 8

workers

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Fair and Attractive Employer

102-10

Significant changes to the organization

Annual Report 2023

- Business Report - Business Performance - Business Developments and Key Events in 2023

and its supply chain

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data - Scope 1 - Direct CO2 Emissions from Fuel

Combustion by Country

102-11

Precautionary Principle or approach

Annual Report 2023 - Risk and Chances Report - Risk Management System

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risk management is part of Uniper's overall

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040

risk management processes. A key component is the management of health and safety

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

risks.

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-12

External initiatives

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Enhancing our attractiveness as an employer

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Mitigating ESG risks in the coal supply chain

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Mapping methane emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement - Investor relations

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Hydrogen: the key to decarbonizing industry

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Lobbying

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement - Bettercoal: Colombia and South Africa working groups

102-13

Membership of associations

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Lobbying

Uniper

Sustainability Report 2023

16, 17

1

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision-maker

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Foreword

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities

Annual Report 2023 - Risk and Chances Report

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment

Ethics and Integrity

102-16

Values, principles, standards, and norms

Annual Report 2023 - Relevant Information about Management Practices

of behavior

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Corporate governance - How we manage our commitments - Sustainability Policies

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct

102-17

Mechanisms for advice and concerns

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence - Risk levels and number of counterparties in 2023

about ethics

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Corporate governance - How we manage our commitments - Sustainability Policies

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Preventing discrimination and harassment and fostering inclusion

Governance

102-18

Governance structure

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

mittees

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-19

Delegating authority

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

mittees

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-20

Executive-level responsibility for

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

economic, environmental, and social

mittees

topics

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Corporate governance - How we manage our commitments - Sustainability Policies

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Compliance Management System

102-21

Consulting stakeholders on economic,

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Stakeholder engagement

environmental, and social topics

102-22

Composition of the highest governance

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

body and its committees

mittees

Annual Report 2023 - Information About the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management

102-23

Chair of the highest governance body

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

mittees - Board of Management / Supervisory Board

102-24

Nominating and selecting the highest

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

governance body

mittees - Nomination Committee

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

mittees - Supervisory Board

Uniper

Sustainability Report 2023

SDGs

2

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

102-25

Conflicts of interest

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

mittees - Independence and Conflicts of Interests

102-26

Role of highest governance body in

Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-

setting purpose, values, and strategy

mittees - Management Board / Supervisory Board

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-27

Collective knowledge of highest

Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance

governance body

102-29

Identifying and managing economic,

Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance

environmental, and social impacts

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-30

Effectiveness of risk management

Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance

processes

Annual Report 2023 - Risk and Chances Report

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency

102-31

Review of economic, environmental, and

Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance

social topics

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-32

Highest governance body's role in

Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance

sustainability reporting

102-33

Communicating critical concerns

Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

102-35

Remuneration policies

Annual Report 2023 - Compensation Report

102-36

Process for determining remuneration

Annual Report 2023 - Consolidated Financial Statements - Notes - Other disclosures - Compensation of Board of Management and Supervisory Board

Stakeholder engagement

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement

Uniper's most important stakeholder groups are: customers, shareholders, investors,

8, 16, 17

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment

employees, contractors, suppliers, local governments and regulatory bodies, communi-

ties who live near our operations, NGOs, media, and the general public.

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

Sustainability Report 2023 - Key Figures - People & Society - Fair and attractive employer - Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements

8, 16, 17

102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement

Partially disclosed. Uniper's stakeholder identification and selection process is not ex-

8, 16, 17

plicitly described, but being an energy provider, it is clear that our important stake-

holder groups are customers, shareholders, investors, employees, contractors, sup-

pliers, local governments and regulatory bodies, communities who live near our

operations, NGOs, media, and the general public.

102-43

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Mitigating ESG risks in the coal supply chain

Partially disclosed.

8, 16, 17

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Just transition

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Stakeholder engagement - Bettercoal: Colombia and South Africa working groups

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement - Investor relations

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement

8, 16, 17

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment

Uniper

3

Sustainability Report 2023

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

Reporting practice

102-45

Entities included in the consolidated

Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report

financial statements

102-46

Defining report content and topic

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment

Boundaries

102-47

List of material topics

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment

102-48

Restatements of information

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data

102-49

Changes in reporting

Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report

Material topics, data, and key figures shown in the previous year's report were up-

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment

dated on the basis of validation processes. Where appropriate, changes are marked

Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Sustainability strategy

and reported accordingly.

102-50

Reporting period

Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report

102-51

Date of most recent report

Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report

102-52

Reporting cycle

Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report

102-53

Contact point for questions regarding the

Sustainability Report 2023 - Back cover

report

102-54

Claims of reporting in accordance with

Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report

The report's descriptions of our materiality assessment and management approach

the GRI Standards

reflect the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The report uses GRI indi-

cators to disclose information on selected issues; their use is referenced in each in-

stance. We are working towards reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core

Option to provide our stakeholders with a more comprehensive overview.

102-55

GRI content index

GRI content index

205: Anti-corruption 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Compliance management system

205-1

Operations assessed for risks related to

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption

16

corruption

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

205-2

Communication and training about anti-

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of Conduct

Uniper's employees have access to anti-corruption policies and procedures on our in-

16

corruption policies and procedures

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption

ternal website.

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments - HSSE & Sustainability Improvement Plan

205-3

Confirmed incidents of corruption and

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption

16

actions taken

207: Tax 2019

103-

Management approach

Tax Transparency Report 2023

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency

Uniper

4

Sustainability Report 2023

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

207-1

Approach to tax

Tax Transparency Report 2023

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency

207-2

Tax governance, control, and risk

Tax Transparency Report 2023

management

207-3

Stakeholder engagement and

Tax Transparency Report 2023

management of concerns related to tax

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency

207-4

Country-by-country reporting

Tax Transparency Report 2023

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency

302: Energy 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Energy efficiency

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Energy efficiency - Flexible, efficient power plants

302-1

Energy consumption within the

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Natural gas consumption by our own power plants by country

Partially disclosed. Uniper reports on natural gas consumption by country.

7, 12, 13

organization

302-2

Energy consumption outside of the

Not disclosed

organization

302-3

Energy intensity

Not disclosed. Uniper does not disclose quantifiable data on the energy intensity ratio of

7, 12, 13

the company (and types of energy included - fuel, electricity, heating, cooling).

302-4

Reduction of energy consumption

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Phasing out coal while making energy supply fit for the future

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Energy efficiency

Partially disclosed. Uniper describes efforts to increase power plant energy efficiency 7, 9, 12, 13 and reduce energy consumption in office buildings. The amount by which energy con-

sumption has been reduced, as well as calculations and methodologies, are not dis- closed.

302-5

Reductions in energy requirements of

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Energy efficiency

Partially disclosed.

7, 9, 12, 13

products and services

303: Water and Effluents 2018

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Water use and optimization

1/2/3

303-1

Interactions with water as a shared

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Water use and optimization

Partially disclosed. Cooling water withdrawal and discharge data is reported.

12

resource

303-2

Management of water discharge-related

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Water use and optimization

National and local legislation and good practice define the minimum requirements

impacts

and standards for water use. Uniper complies with all applicable laws and regula-

tions. The EU enacted the Water Framework Directive (WFD) in 2000. It obliges mem-

ber states to achieve a good status for all bodies of water within their jurisdiction. We

fully support the WFD.

303-3

Water withdrawal

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Water use and optimization - Total water consumption

Sustainability Report 2023

- Appendix - Planet - Water use and optimization

Uniper

Sustainability Report 2023

12

5

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

303-4

Water discharge

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Water use and optimization - Total water consumption

12

Sustainability Report 2023

- Appendix - Planet - Water use and optimization

304: Biodiversity 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023

- Planet - Biodiversity

1/2/3

304-1 Operational sites owned, leased, Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Biodiversity

managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas

Partially disclosed. We disclose some operational sites that are located in protected areas or areas of high biodiversity value, but do not publish all requested information, such as size of operational site or biodiversity value.

304-2

Significant impacts of activities, products,

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Biodiversity

Partially disclosed.

15

and services on biodiversity

304-3

Habitats protected or restored

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Biodiversity

Partially disclosed. Uniper publishes measures implemented to protect­

or restore

15

habitats but does not publish the size of habitats.

305: Emissions 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Continually improving our environmental performance

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Emissions to air, land, and water

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

12, 13

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

12, 13

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data

12, 13

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

Annual Report 2023 - Performance Indicators at a Glance

Uniper reports carbon emissions intensity: We calculate carbon intensity using the fi-

12, 13

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

nancial control approach. This means that our carbon intensity is the ratio of the di-

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data - Scope 1 - Direct CO2 Emissions from Fuel

rect CO2 emissions from our fully consolidated, stationary fossil-fueled power plants

Combustion by Country

and power-and-heat plants to these plants' power and heat output.

305-5

Reductions of GHG emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Phasing out coal while making energy supply fit for the future

12, 13

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data - Scope 1

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Green generation

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Decarbonizing our gas-turbine fleet

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Greener commodities

305-7 Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and other significant air emissions

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Emissions to air, land, and water Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Emissions to air, land and water Sustainability Report 2023 - Key figures - Planet - Dust emissions

Partially disclosed. Uniper reports NOx and SO2 emissions, and dust (particulate mat- 12, 13 ter). Uniper does not report persistent organic pollutants (POPs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or hazardous air pollutants. Methodologies and calculations are not disclosed.

Uniper

6

Sustainability Report 2023

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

306: Waste 2023

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management

1/2/3

306-1

Waste generation and significant waste-

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management

related impacts

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - Reducing radioactive waste in Sweden

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - A new dismantling milestone

306-2

Management of significant waste-related

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Circular economy - From fuel to construction material

impacts

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - Managing radioactive waste in Sweden

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - A new dismantling milestone

306-3

Waste generated

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management

Partially disclosed.

12

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - Reducing radioactive waste in Sweden

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - European hazardous and non-hazardous operational waste

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Pulverized fly ash (PFA), furnace bottom ash (FBA), and gypsum

306-4

Waste diverted from disposal

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - European hazardous and non-hazardous operational waste

306-5

Waste directed to disposal

Sustainability Report 2023 - Key figures - Planet - European hazardous and non-hazardous operational waste

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Circular economy - Uniper's byproducts

307: Environmental Compliance 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Continually improving our environmental performance

1/2/3

307-1

Noncompliance with environmental laws

Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Legal issues

Partially disclosed.

and regulations

401: Employment 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Managing and rewarding our workforce

1/2/3

401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover

Annual Report 2023 - Performance Indicators at a Glance

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Managing and rewarding our workforce Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - New hires, part-timers

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Share of new hires from external market Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Voluntary and non-voluntary leavers Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Voluntary leavers

Uniper discloses new hires from the external market by age range, gender, and coun- 5, 8 try of employment. Reports voluntary and involuntary leavers by age and duration of employment, and by gender and duration of employment.

Uniper

7

Sustainability Report 2023

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

401-2

Benefits provided to full-time employees Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Managing and rewarding our workforce

that are not provided to temporary or

part-time employees

Uniper provides its employees with valuable benefits, such as disability insurance and 8 family coverage. In several countries, it provides attractive retirement planning as

well. Temporary or part-time employees are not addressed.

403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Striving to improve safety

403-1

Occupational health and safety

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing

8

management system

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management

403-2

Hazard identification, risk assessment,

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management

8

and incident investigation

403-3

Occupational health services

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Supporting health and wellbeing

8

403-4

Worker participation, consultation, and

Not disclosed.

8

communication on occupational health

and safety

403-5

Worker training on occupational health

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management

8

and safety on occupational health and

safety

403-6

Promotion of worker health

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Supporting health and wellbeing

Partially disclosed. Uniper's integrated health approach offers all employees access

8

to a wide range of services, from medical checkups and extensive exercise programs

to mental well-being campaigns.

403-8

Workers covered by an occupational

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing

Partially disclosed. The H&S management systems of all our operating entities are

8

health and safety management system

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management

certified to ISO 45001, the internationally recognized standard for H&S management,

and are regularly reviewed and certified by independent experts.

Not disclosed: the number and percentage of all employees and workers who are not

employees whose work and/or workplace is controlled by Uniper who are covered by

such a system that has been internally audited, or that has been audited or certified by an external party.

403-9

Work-related injuries

Sustainability Report 2023

- People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Striving to improve safety

Sustainability Report 2023

- Key figures - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - safety metrics

Partially disclosed. Uniper reports employee and contractor total recordable incident 8 frequency (TRIF) and lost-time injury frequency (LTIF).

404: Training and Education 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023

- People & society - Fair and attractive employer

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023

- People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Enhancing our attractiveness as an employer

Uniper

8

Sustainability Report 2023

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

404-2

Programs for upgrading employee skills

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Preventing discrimination and harassment, fostering inclusion

and transition assistance programs

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Uniper Trainee Program

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Training

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Just transition

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Protection of Customer Data

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments - HSSE & Sustainability Improvement Plan

405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - How we manage Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Preventing discrimination and harassment and fostering inclusion

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Promoting gender equality and fostering talented women

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies and

Annual Report 2023 - Performance Indicators at a Glance

Uniper reports the percentage of high-level positions held by which gender. Employee

5

employees

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Promoting gender equality and fostering talented women

numbers by gender and country of employment are disclosed. Diversity by other di-

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix

versity factors is not disclosed. The annual report discloses the percentage of female

Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Total number of employees

employees and the average age of employees.

408: Child Labor 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights

1/2/3

408-1

Operations and suppliers at significant

Not disclosed.

8, 16

risk for incidents of child labor

409: Forced or Compulsory Labor 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights

1/2/3

409-1

Operations and suppliers at significant

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights

Partially disclosed.

8, 16

risk for incidents of forced or compulsory

labor

Uniper

9

Sustainability Report 2023

GRI indicator and disclosure name

Location

Comments

SDGs

412: Human Rights Assessment 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023

- People & society - Human rights

Uniper publishes a Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement for the UK, rec-

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct

ognizing the importance of human rights and describing policies underlining it.

Sustainability Report 2023

- Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

412-1 Operations that have been subject to Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

human rights reviews or impact assessments

Uniper conducts an annual global assessment, which is based on a combination of

8, 16

economic and social indexes, to map country-specific issues that may directly affect our company if we pursue new business opportunities. These issues include working conditions, the violation of political rights and civil liberties, and security threats. The total number and percentage of operations that have been subject to human rights reviews or human rights impact assessments by country is not disclosed.

412-3

Significant investment agreements and

Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights

The total number and percentage of significant investment agreements and con-

contracts that include

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

tracts that include human rights clauses or that underwent human rights screening

human rights clauses or that underwent

is not disclosed.

human rights screening

414: Supplier social assessment 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

1/2/3

414-1

New suppliers that were screened using

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

8

social criteria

414-2

Negative social impacts in the supply

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence

8

chain and actions taken

417: Marketing and Labeling 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Marketing communications

1/2/3

417-1

Requirements for product and service

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Marketing communications

12

information and labeling

418: Customer Privacy 2016

103-

Management approach

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data

1/2/3

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data - GDPR Compliance

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Protection of Customer Data

418-1

Substantiated complaints concerning

Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data - GDPR Compliance

breaches of customer privacy and losses

of customer data

Uniper

10

Sustainability Report 2023

