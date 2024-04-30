GRI Index
The 2023 Uniper Sustainability Report is guided by the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): "Core" option. References indicate which disclosures fulfill which GRI standards. In cases where a disclosure does not fulfill a standard completely, the Index provides additional information.
In addition, we show the relationship to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
- General information 2023 Organizational profile
102-1
Name of the organization
Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile
-
Business
Model
102-2
Activities, brands, products,
Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile
-
Business
Model
and services
102-3
Location of headquarters
Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile
-
Business
Model
102-4
Location of operations
Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile
-
Business
Model
102-5
Ownership and legal form
Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile
-
Business
Model
102-6
Markets served
Annual Report 2023 - Corporate Profile
-
Business
Model
102-7
Scale of the organization
Annual Report 2023
- Performance Indicators at a Glance
102-8
Information on employees and other
Annual Report 2023
- Performance Indicators at a Glance
5, 8
workers
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Fair and Attractive Employer
102-10
Significant changes to the organization
Annual Report 2023
- Business Report - Business Performance - Business Developments and Key Events in 2023
and its supply chain
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data - Scope 1 - Direct CO2 Emissions from Fuel
Combustion by Country
102-11
Precautionary Principle or approach
Annual Report 2023 - Risk and Chances Report - Risk Management System
ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risk management is part of Uniper's overall
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040
risk management processes. A key component is the management of health and safety
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
risks.
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-12
External initiatives
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Enhancing our attractiveness as an employer
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Mitigating ESG risks in the coal supply chain
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Mapping methane emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement - Investor relations
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Hydrogen: the key to decarbonizing industry
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Lobbying
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement - Bettercoal: Colombia and South Africa working groups
102-13
Membership of associations
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Lobbying
Uniper
Sustainability Report 2023
16, 17
1
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
Strategy
102-14
Statement from senior decision-maker
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Foreword
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
Annual Report 2023 - Risk and Chances Report
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment
Ethics and Integrity
102-16
Values, principles, standards, and norms
Annual Report 2023 - Relevant Information about Management Practices
of behavior
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Corporate governance - How we manage our commitments - Sustainability Policies
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct
102-17
Mechanisms for advice and concerns
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence - Risk levels and number of counterparties in 2023
about ethics
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Corporate governance - How we manage our commitments - Sustainability Policies
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Preventing discrimination and harassment and fostering inclusion
Governance
102-18
Governance structure
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
mittees
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-19
Delegating authority
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
mittees
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-20
Executive-level responsibility for
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
economic, environmental, and social
mittees
topics
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Corporate governance - How we manage our commitments - Sustainability Policies
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Compliance Management System
102-21
Consulting stakeholders on economic,
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Stakeholder engagement
environmental, and social topics
102-22
Composition of the highest governance
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
body and its committees
mittees
Annual Report 2023 - Information About the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management
102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
mittees - Board of Management / Supervisory Board
102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
governance body
mittees - Nomination Committee
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
mittees - Supervisory Board
Uniper
Sustainability Report 2023
SDGs
2
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
102-25
Conflicts of interest
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
mittees - Independence and Conflicts of Interests
102-26
Role of highest governance body in
Annual Report 2023 - Description of the Functioning of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and of the Composition and Functioning of Their Com-
setting purpose, values, and strategy
mittees - Management Board / Supervisory Board
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-27
Collective knowledge of highest
Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance
governance body
102-29
Identifying and managing economic,
Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance
environmental, and social impacts
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-30
Effectiveness of risk management
Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance
processes
Annual Report 2023 - Risk and Chances Report
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency
102-31
Review of economic, environmental, and
Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance
social topics
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-32
Highest governance body's role in
Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance
sustainability reporting
102-33
Communicating critical concerns
Annual Report 2023 - Combined Separate Non-Financial Report 2023 - Uniper Sustainability Governance
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
102-35
Remuneration policies
Annual Report 2023 - Compensation Report
102-36
Process for determining remuneration
Annual Report 2023 - Consolidated Financial Statements - Notes - Other disclosures - Compensation of Board of Management and Supervisory Board
Stakeholder engagement
102-40
List of stakeholder groups
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement
Uniper's most important stakeholder groups are: customers, shareholders, investors,
8, 16, 17
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment
employees, contractors, suppliers, local governments and regulatory bodies, communi-
ties who live near our operations, NGOs, media, and the general public.
102-41
Collective bargaining agreements
Sustainability Report 2023 - Key Figures - People & Society - Fair and attractive employer - Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements
8, 16, 17
102-42
Identifying and selecting stakeholders
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement
Partially disclosed. Uniper's stakeholder identification and selection process is not ex-
8, 16, 17
plicitly described, but being an energy provider, it is clear that our important stake-
holder groups are customers, shareholders, investors, employees, contractors, sup-
pliers, local governments and regulatory bodies, communities who live near our
operations, NGOs, media, and the general public.
102-43
Approach to stakeholder engagement
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Mitigating ESG risks in the coal supply chain
Partially disclosed.
8, 16, 17
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Just transition
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance -Stakeholder engagement - Bettercoal: Colombia and South Africa working groups
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement - Investor relations
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement
102-44
Key topics and concerns raised
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Stakeholder engagement
8, 16, 17
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment
Uniper
3
Sustainability Report 2023
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
Reporting practice
102-45
Entities included in the consolidated
Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report
financial statements
102-46
Defining report content and topic
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment
Boundaries
102-47
List of material topics
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment
102-48
Restatements of information
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data
102-49
Changes in reporting
Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report
Material topics, data, and key figures shown in the previous year's report were up-
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Materiality assessment
dated on the basis of validation processes. Where appropriate, changes are marked
Sustainability Report 2023 - Overview - Sustainability strategy and material topics - Sustainability strategy
and reported accordingly.
102-50
Reporting period
Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report
102-51
Date of most recent report
Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report
102-52
Reporting cycle
Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report
102-53
Contact point for questions regarding the
Sustainability Report 2023 - Back cover
report
102-54
Claims of reporting in accordance with
Sustainability Report 2023 - About this report
The report's descriptions of our materiality assessment and management approach
the GRI Standards
reflect the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The report uses GRI indi-
cators to disclose information on selected issues; their use is referenced in each in-
stance. We are working towards reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core
Option to provide our stakeholders with a more comprehensive overview.
102-55
GRI content index
GRI content index
205: Anti-corruption 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Compliance management system
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related to
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption
16
corruption
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
205-2
Communication and training about anti-
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of Conduct
Uniper's employees have access to anti-corruption policies and procedures on our in-
16
corruption policies and procedures
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption
ternal website.
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments - HSSE & Sustainability Improvement Plan
205-3
Confirmed incidents of corruption and
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption
16
actions taken
207: Tax 2019
103-
Management approach
Tax Transparency Report 2023
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency
Uniper
4
Sustainability Report 2023
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
207-1
Approach to tax
Tax Transparency Report 2023
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency
207-2
Tax governance, control, and risk
Tax Transparency Report 2023
management
207-3
Stakeholder engagement and
Tax Transparency Report 2023
management of concerns related to tax
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency
207-4
Country-by-country reporting
Tax Transparency Report 2023
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible governance - Business ethics and compliance - Tax transparency
302: Energy 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Energy efficiency
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Energy efficiency - Flexible, efficient power plants
302-1
Energy consumption within the
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Natural gas consumption by our own power plants by country
Partially disclosed. Uniper reports on natural gas consumption by country.
7, 12, 13
organization
302-2
Energy consumption outside of the
Not disclosed
organization
302-3
Energy intensity
Not disclosed. Uniper does not disclose quantifiable data on the energy intensity ratio of
7, 12, 13
the company (and types of energy included - fuel, electricity, heating, cooling).
302-4
Reduction of energy consumption
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Phasing out coal while making energy supply fit for the future
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Energy efficiency
Partially disclosed. Uniper describes efforts to increase power plant energy efficiency 7, 9, 12, 13 and reduce energy consumption in office buildings. The amount by which energy con-
sumption has been reduced, as well as calculations and methodologies, are not dis- closed.
302-5
Reductions in energy requirements of
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Energy efficiency
Partially disclosed.
7, 9, 12, 13
products and services
303: Water and Effluents 2018
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Water use and optimization
1/2/3
303-1
Interactions with water as a shared
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Water use and optimization
Partially disclosed. Cooling water withdrawal and discharge data is reported.
12
resource
303-2
Management of water discharge-related
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Water use and optimization
National and local legislation and good practice define the minimum requirements
impacts
and standards for water use. Uniper complies with all applicable laws and regula-
tions. The EU enacted the Water Framework Directive (WFD) in 2000. It obliges mem-
ber states to achieve a good status for all bodies of water within their jurisdiction. We
fully support the WFD.
303-3
Water withdrawal
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Water use and optimization - Total water consumption
Sustainability Report 2023
- Appendix - Planet - Water use and optimization
Uniper
Sustainability Report 2023
12
5
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
303-4
Water discharge
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Water use and optimization - Total water consumption
12
Sustainability Report 2023
- Appendix - Planet - Water use and optimization
304: Biodiversity 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023
- Planet - Biodiversity
1/2/3
304-1 Operational sites owned, leased, Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Biodiversity
managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas
Partially disclosed. We disclose some operational sites that are located in protected areas or areas of high biodiversity value, but do not publish all requested information, such as size of operational site or biodiversity value.
304-2
Significant impacts of activities, products,
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Biodiversity
Partially disclosed.
15
and services on biodiversity
304-3
Habitats protected or restored
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Biodiversity
Partially disclosed. Uniper publishes measures implemented to protect
or restore
15
habitats but does not publish the size of habitats.
305: Emissions 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Uniper aims for climate neutrality by 2040
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Continually improving our environmental performance
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Emissions to air, land, and water
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions
12, 13
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions
12, 13
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data
12, 13
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
Annual Report 2023 - Performance Indicators at a Glance
Uniper reports carbon emissions intensity: We calculate carbon intensity using the fi-
12, 13
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions
nancial control approach. This means that our carbon intensity is the ratio of the di-
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data - Scope 1 - Direct CO2 Emissions from Fuel
rect CO2 emissions from our fully consolidated, stationary fossil-fueled power plants
Combustion by Country
and power-and-heat plants to these plants' power and heat output.
305-5
Reductions of GHG emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Phasing out coal while making energy supply fit for the future
12, 13
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Carbon emissions data - Scope 1
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Green generation
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Decarbonizing our gas-turbine fleet
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions - Greener commodities
305-7 Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and other significant air emissions
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Emissions to air, land, and water Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Emissions to air, land and water Sustainability Report 2023 - Key figures - Planet - Dust emissions
Partially disclosed. Uniper reports NOx and SO2 emissions, and dust (particulate mat- 12, 13 ter). Uniper does not report persistent organic pollutants (POPs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or hazardous air pollutants. Methodologies and calculations are not disclosed.
Uniper
6
Sustainability Report 2023
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
306: Waste 2023
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management
1/2/3
306-1
Waste generation and significant waste-
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management
related impacts
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - Reducing radioactive waste in Sweden
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - A new dismantling milestone
306-2
Management of significant waste-related
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Circular economy - From fuel to construction material
impacts
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - Managing radioactive waste in Sweden
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - A new dismantling milestone
306-3
Waste generated
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management
Partially disclosed.
12
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Waste management - Reducing radioactive waste in Sweden
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - European hazardous and non-hazardous operational waste
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - Pulverized fly ash (PFA), furnace bottom ash (FBA), and gypsum
306-4
Waste diverted from disposal
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - Planet - European hazardous and non-hazardous operational waste
306-5
Waste directed to disposal
Sustainability Report 2023 - Key figures - Planet - European hazardous and non-hazardous operational waste
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Circular economy and waste management - Circular economy - Uniper's byproducts
307: Environmental Compliance 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Continually improving our environmental performance
1/2/3
307-1
Noncompliance with environmental laws
Sustainability Report 2023 - Planet - Legal issues
Partially disclosed.
and regulations
401: Employment 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Managing and rewarding our workforce
1/2/3
401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover
Annual Report 2023 - Performance Indicators at a Glance
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Managing and rewarding our workforce Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - New hires, part-timers
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Share of new hires from external market Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Voluntary and non-voluntary leavers Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Voluntary leavers
Uniper discloses new hires from the external market by age range, gender, and coun- 5, 8 try of employment. Reports voluntary and involuntary leavers by age and duration of employment, and by gender and duration of employment.
Uniper
7
Sustainability Report 2023
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
401-2
Benefits provided to full-time employees Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Managing and rewarding our workforce
that are not provided to temporary or
part-time employees
Uniper provides its employees with valuable benefits, such as disability insurance and 8 family coverage. In several countries, it provides attractive retirement planning as
well. Temporary or part-time employees are not addressed.
403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Striving to improve safety
403-1
Occupational health and safety
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing
8
management system
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management
403-2
Hazard identification, risk assessment,
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management
8
and incident investigation
403-3
Occupational health services
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Supporting health and wellbeing
8
403-4
Worker participation, consultation, and
Not disclosed.
8
communication on occupational health
and safety
403-5
Worker training on occupational health
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management
8
and safety on occupational health and
safety
403-6
Promotion of worker health
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Supporting health and wellbeing
Partially disclosed. Uniper's integrated health approach offers all employees access
8
to a wide range of services, from medical checkups and extensive exercise programs
to mental well-being campaigns.
403-8
Workers covered by an occupational
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing
Partially disclosed. The H&S management systems of all our operating entities are
8
health and safety management system
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management
certified to ISO 45001, the internationally recognized standard for H&S management,
and are regularly reviewed and certified by independent experts.
Not disclosed: the number and percentage of all employees and workers who are not
employees whose work and/or workplace is controlled by Uniper who are covered by
such a system that has been internally audited, or that has been audited or certified by an external party.
403-9
Work-related injuries
Sustainability Report 2023
- People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Striving to improve safety
Sustainability Report 2023
- Key figures - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - safety metrics
Partially disclosed. Uniper reports employee and contractor total recordable incident 8 frequency (TRIF) and lost-time injury frequency (LTIF).
404: Training and Education 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023
- People & society - Fair and attractive employer
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023
- People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Enhancing our attractiveness as an employer
Uniper
8
Sustainability Report 2023
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
404-2
Programs for upgrading employee skills
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Preventing discrimination and harassment, fostering inclusion
and transition assistance programs
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Uniper Trainee Program
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Fair and attractive employer - Training
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Health, safety, and wellbeing - Comprehensive HSSE management
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Just transition
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Anti-corruption
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Protection of Customer Data
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Corporate Governance - How we manage our commitments - HSSE & Sustainability Improvement Plan
405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - How we manage Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Preventing discrimination and harassment and fostering inclusion
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Promoting gender equality and fostering talented women
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and
Annual Report 2023 - Performance Indicators at a Glance
Uniper reports the percentage of high-level positions held by which gender. Employee
5
employees
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Diversity, equity, and inclusion - Promoting gender equality and fostering talented women
numbers by gender and country of employment are disclosed. Diversity by other di-
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix
versity factors is not disclosed. The annual report discloses the percentage of female
Sustainability Report 2023 - Appendix - People & society - Total number of employees
employees and the average age of employees.
408: Child Labor 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights
1/2/3
408-1
Operations and suppliers at significant
Not disclosed.
8, 16
risk for incidents of child labor
409: Forced or Compulsory Labor 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights
1/2/3
409-1
Operations and suppliers at significant
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights
Partially disclosed.
8, 16
risk for incidents of forced or compulsory
labor
Uniper
9
Sustainability Report 2023
GRI indicator and disclosure name
Location
Comments
SDGs
412: Human Rights Assessment 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023
- People & society - Human rights
Uniper publishes a Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement for the UK, rec-
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Compliance - Code of conduct
ognizing the importance of human rights and describing policies underlining it.
Sustainability Report 2023
- Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
412-1 Operations that have been subject to Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
human rights reviews or impact assessments
Uniper conducts an annual global assessment, which is based on a combination of
8, 16
economic and social indexes, to map country-specific issues that may directly affect our company if we pursue new business opportunities. These issues include working conditions, the violation of political rights and civil liberties, and security threats. The total number and percentage of operations that have been subject to human rights reviews or human rights impact assessments by country is not disclosed.
412-3
Significant investment agreements and
Sustainability Report 2023 - People & society - Human rights
The total number and percentage of significant investment agreements and con-
contracts that include
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
tracts that include human rights clauses or that underwent human rights screening
human rights clauses or that underwent
is not disclosed.
human rights screening
414: Supplier social assessment 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
1/2/3
414-1
New suppliers that were screened using
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
8
social criteria
414-2
Negative social impacts in the supply
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - ESG risk management and due diligence
8
chain and actions taken
417: Marketing and Labeling 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Marketing communications
1/2/3
417-1
Requirements for product and service
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Marketing communications
12
information and labeling
418: Customer Privacy 2016
103-
Management approach
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data
1/2/3
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data - GDPR Compliance
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Customer rights and satisfaction - Protection of Customer Data
418-1
Substantiated complaints concerning
Sustainability Report 2023 - Responsible Governance - Business ethics and compliance - Safeguarding personal data - GDPR Compliance
breaches of customer privacy and losses
of customer data
Uniper
10
Sustainability Report 2023
